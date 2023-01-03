CINCINNATI — The NFL updated the status of the critical Week 17 matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin was taken from the stadium via ambulance after collapsing after making a tackle during the first quarter.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the NFL revealed the game would not be resumed this week. The statement read as follows:
“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.”
Buffalo’s game vs. New England is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, while Cincinnati’s game vs. Baltimore is scheduled for Sunday at a time TBD.
The next scheduled NFL game is Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when Kansas City visits Las Vegas.
Tuesday was an off day for the Bills players, but coaches were scheduled to hold media availability, which the team announced Tuesday morning was canceled.
