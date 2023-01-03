Sam Greene/USA TODAY Sports Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and both teams leave for the locker room as the game is suspended in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — The NFL updated the status of the critical Week 17 matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin was taken from the stadium via ambulance after collapsing after making a tackle during the first quarter.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the NFL revealed the game would not be resumed this week. The statement read as follows:

