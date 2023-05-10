The NFL released a portion of its 2023 regular season schedule on Wednesday morning, including numerous games scheduled overseas and a few primetime holiday games.
Highlighting the early release of the schedule, which will be fully unveiled on Thursday night, was the Bills’ scheduled meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars, confirmed for October 8 at 9:30 a.m. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Buffalo’s Week 5 matchup with Jacksonville will be the second consecutive game for the Jags to be played in London, becoming the first NFL team to do so, as they will also take on the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in Week 4.
The remaining games to be played overseas this season include the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans in London Week 6, the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany Week 9 and the Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots in Frankfurt in Week 10.
The league also announced the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 16 Christmas Day matchup, the league’s first-ever Black Friday game, November 24 between the Dolphins and New York Jets, and a New Year’s Eve matchup between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.
The official NFL schedule release is slated for Thursday at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.
The Bills 2023 opponents have already been released, including two games again the Jets, Dolphins and Patriots, matchups against each member of the AFC West — the Denver Broncos, Oakfland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers — each member of the NFC East — the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles — along with games against the Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccanneers and Jaguars. Buffalo will play the Eagles, Bengals, Commanders, Chiefs and Chargers on the road.