NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Sabres made their first selection of the 2023 NHL Draft, drafting forward Zach Benson with the No. 13 overall pick in Wednesday night’s first round before adding two players in Round 2 and several others later during Day 2 on Thursday, including Clarence native Gavin McCarthy.
Benson spoke with reporters following his selection and expressed his excitement.
“Right now, I’m super stoked to be a Buffalo Sabre,” said the 18-year-old on Wednesday. “It’s obviously super exciting. You dream of this moment. But it’s also nerve-racking. I’d say for most of the day, I was pretty nervous but mixed with excitement.”
It had been widely speculated that leading into the draft, the Sabres would be in search of a defenseman with their first-round pick. But after four defensemen went early in the draft, Benson trickled down to Buffalo, where it snagged the British Columbia native at No. 13.
“You guys have heard me talk about projection, and we felt like this player has the upside that often you don’t get at that spot in the draft,” said Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams to reporters after the first round concluded. “The way the list was falling, we were starting to get pretty excited this player might be there for us.
“The way it started unfolding, and our list was getting set, the fact that Zach was there was pretty special for us, just based on how we rated him.”
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Benson recorded 98 points in 60 regular-season games for the Winnipeg Ice this past season in the Western Hockey League, where he played alongside Buffalo’s 2022 first-round pick, forward Matt Savoie. Benson is regarded as a two-way forward with top-tier offensive skills who also plays bigger in the defensive zone than his physical frame may indicate. Also, at 18 years old, there is hope Benson will develop a broader base as his time as a professional progresses.
“Work ethic is one of my strong suits,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in it. I’m looking forward to this next year. My goal is to keep improving.”
Benson played alongside Savoie as members of the same line with the Ice. Now, being drafted by the same team as his former teammate, things will have come full circle for Buffalo’s pair of first-rounders.
“Me and Sav played the whole year together on the same line. (Played the penalty kill) together, played on the power play together,” said Benson. “Now, to be sharing the same NHL jersey is pretty amazing. I’m looking forward to it.
“Their roster is looking pretty dangerous,” Benson added. “So to be a part of that plan and where they’re heading, I’m super pumped.
“Obviously, they’re an exciting team to watch with all their young talent. They play a fast game, high pace, and they play competitive every night, and they don’t really take a night off.”
Benson also has experience playing with Sabres center Peyton Krebs, another former Winnipeg Ice forward drafted in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights at No. 17 overall in 2019. Krebs was part of the trade that moved former Buffalo forward Jack Eichel to Vegas.
“Hey Zach, pumped to have you in Buffalo. Couldn’t be more excited,” said Krebs via a video posted to the Sabres’ Twitter page on Wednesday. “I remember having you at (15 years old). You were a stud, and it shows now. Let’s get to work and have a lot of fun here. Congrats, bud.”
Benson referred to Krebs as “the best leader I ever played for.”
“Getting to learn from him was super impactful in my career, and I couldn’t be more thankful,” said Benson of the Sabres center.
Due to his time in Winnipeg playing alongside Savoie and Krebs, Adams revealed that the Sabres had plenty of opportunity to scout Benson, dating back years before this season’s pre-draft process.
“The fact he was playing with Matt Savoie in Winnipeg, we had quite a few viewings of him,” said Adams. “He’s a special hockey player. He’s intelligent. He’s extremely diligent on both sides of the puck. His offensive numbers are pretty elite, but he also is very responsible defensively.”
“I guess we like Winnipeg kids,” Adams joked.
Outside of where he played previously, Adams and the Sabres’ team of scouts also grew enamored with Benson’s hard-working nature. Over two years of watching Benson perform, Buffalo increasingly viewed their new prospect as a player they couldn’t pass up.
“The work ethic, the competitiveness, the intelligence, the passion, stuff that I look for, is in spades,” said Buffalo’s GM. “But one of the things that I thought was interesting, as we were going through our scouting meetings, every scout that had watched him over the last, basically, two years — because remember how many times we saw him during the Savoie (pre-draft process) as well — they said they genuinely walked away from the game saying he was the best player on the ice. No matter what, who the scout was or when they saw him.”
One potential drawback for Benson is his slight frame, particularly considering the Sabres have drafted several first-rounders with a similar body type to that of their new forward, including Savoie (5-foot-9) and Jack Quinn (6-foot). But in his post-draft comments, Adams downplayed any concern over the team’s perceived lack of size.
“When you’re trying to build out your team, and you know you have some pretty big pieces moving forward that are also big hockey players, then you can also add around that,” said Adams, likely referencing All-Star C Tage Thompson (6-foot-6), C Dylan Cozens (6-foot-3), F Alex Tuch (6-foot-4), D Rasmus Dahlin (6-foot-3), D Owen Power (6-foot-6) and others. “For me, size is not even a question — I just think this kid is a competitive, smart hockey player that’s gonna succeed.”
Adams says the Sabres made every attempt to trade back into the first round to secure another solid prospect after selecting Benson at No. 13, but their effort was to no avail.
“We worked hard, I would say, from (pick No. 21) back to the end,” said Buffalo’s GM. “We basically made an offer for every one of those picks to get back into the first round, and it didn’t work.”
The Sabres made two selections in Thursday’s second round, drafting 6-foot-3, 192-pound C Anton Wahlberg of Sweden at No. 39 and 6-foot-1, 198-pound Slovakian D Maxim Strbak of the United States Hockey League at No. 45.
In the third round, Buffalo selected Clarence native Gavin McCarthy. McCarthy played in the USHL last season and previously played for the AAA Junior Sabres, growing up right down the road from Adams, whose daughter attended kindergarten with the new Sabre. McCarthy, who was taken with the No. 86 overall pick, stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 180 pounds.
With the 109th overall selection in Round 4, the Sabres selected 6-foot-4, 207-pound F Ethan Miedema of the Ontario Hockey League, following his selection by drafting 6-foot-2, 175-pound goaltender Scott Ratzlaff of the 2022-23 WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds at No. 141 overall in Round 5. In Round 6, Buffalo selected another defenseman with the No. 173 overall pick, welcoming 6-foot-4, 195-pound Sean Keohane of Dexter Southfield High School in Massachusetts before completing its draft slate with the No. 205 pick in the seventh round, which it used on D Norwin Panocha, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound native of Germany.