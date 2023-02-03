Nine students at Niagara University will gain quite the experience at this year's Super Bowl.

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Nine students from Niagara University’s College of Hospitality, Sport, and Tourism Management will work behind the scenes at Super Bowl LVII for a one-of-a-kind experiential learning opportunity.

The students will get a first-hand look at what goes into organizing one of the world’s largest sporting events as they help bring the Super Bowl experience to life for countless businesses and fans while simultaneously learning the skills needed to host and execute a major hospitality, sport, and tourism event.

