BATAVIA — The Genesee Community College men’s basketball team enjoyed another successful winter season, finishing the 2022-23 campaign with a record of 22-8 and champions of the Mid-State Athletic Conference.

The Cougars, who are guided by 22-23 MSAC Coach of the Year, Terry George, were paced by MSAC Player of the Year Pape Tunkara, who helped guide GCC to the Region III final four, where it fell before reaching the title game.

