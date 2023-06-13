ORCHARD PARK — Bills fans waited on pins and needles Tuesday morning to learn of news regarding Stefon Diggs’ attendance at the team’s mandatory minicamp. They were left disappointed, as Buffalo’s star wide receiver was absent from the first minicamp practice open to the media despite having met with the team and underwent medical testing on Monday and Tuesday, per the WR’s agent, Adisa Bakari.
After Tuesday’s session concluded, Josh Allen spoke with the media, downplaying the absence of his No. 1 target while providing some detail regarding an apparent schism between the team and its star wide receiver. During his comments, Allen alluded to non-football-related issues being the root of the conflict between Diggs and the team, which led to the WR missing the first mandatory meeting of the spring.
“I know, internally, we’re working on some things,” said the Bills QB. “Stef, he’s my guy. I love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him. We wish he was in here today and was out there on the field with us, and that’s not the case, but I’ve got his back no matter what. And again, I’ve got no doubt that we will figure out what’s going on.”
Allen was asked if the internal rift had anything to do with how the team ended last season, with a disappointing defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. Diggs was seen on the broadcast during the tough loss, gesturing, apparently angrily, toward Allen on the sideline.
“I can’t speak for him on that. Whether it does or doesn’t,” said Allen. “But again, I’m up here — I love him. I just want him to know I’ve got his back, and I’m gonna do everything in my power to make sure that we can get him back because we are a much, much better team with him on the field and in order to accomplish the goals that we want to accomplish, we need him.
“We’re gonna work it out.”
Allen maintained his belief that there had not been a personality conflict between him and Diggs.
“I think that there are some things that could have gone better last year and didn’t,” said the Bills’ QB. “I think, as an organization, maybe not communicating the right way with everything.”
Allen’s comments ran contrary to those of his head coach as, despite the QB trying to pour cold water on the situation, Sean McDermott termed Diggs’ absence from minicamp as “very concerning” when speaking with reporters prior to the session.
“Everybody else is here at the current time,” said McDermott. “I mean, when players miss, in particular a player of Stef’s caliber, you love to have those players here. But, overall, I’ve been pleased with the attendance and the guys’ effort.”
Von Miller was a non-participant in Tuesday’s practice but afterward took the microphone and was asked about Diggs. Miller took the same tact as Allen in downplaying the wide receiver’s absence from mandatory minicamp. The Bills’ edge rusher explained that he’s on “Stef’s side” and elaborated on his belief that offseason training activities may not be as important as some may believe.
“To be honest, it’s really OTAs — is it really that serious, though? For real?” said Miller. “We want him to be here. You want your guys here, but things happen.”
Miller explained how, for certain players, OTAs and minicamp may be more valuable than for veteran players like Diggs.
“You’ve got a team full of guys, and there’s no guy above the team. But you handle certain guys a different way. And that’s just how it is,” added Miller.
“You cannot handle each and every player on this team the same way. You’ve got all different types of personalities, and people come from different backgrounds.”
As far as the apparent disconnect between McDermott’s view of Diggs’ absence and that of his teammates, Miller says, as a coach, one is forced to view circumstances through a different lens.
“Coach McDermott is a leader of men. So his perspective is a little bit different,” said the Bills’ edge rusher. “Josh’s is a little bit different. But I’m here — I play defense. I’m the guy that brings everybody together so we can continue to compete for Super Bowls. And you know, his perspective has obviously got to be different than mine. He has to deal with 53 other people — he has to deal with front office guys, trainers, all these other people. His job title is there is no slippage in there — you have to be who you are 100% of the time. So I’m sure if Coach McDermott could say it again, he would say it the same way I said it.
“It’s really not that serious. I’m in support of Stef. The things that they are saying about him. I can kind of just assume — without me being on social media — it’s just not true. I know the guy. I know the guy. He practices his ass off each and every day. He does everything to the max.”
When asked if he believed Diggs would be present at minicamp at either of the remaining two sessions, Allen, who says he spoke with Diggs on Tuesday, remarked how he continues to hold out hope for that possibility.
“I want to get back on the same page with him. He makes me a better quarterback, and I feel like I make him a better receiver,” said the Bills QB. “And we’ve done this for three years together. There’s a lot more out there for us to be had in terms of being ranked upon — you talk about history and statistically all these different categories, but at the end of the day, we both want to win, and I got no doubt in my mind that we can get back to that spot. And that’s what we’re gonna do.”
Per the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, all players under contract must attend mandatory minicamp or are subject to fines. The fines are $16,459 for missing one day, $32,920 for missing a second day and $49,374 for a third day. Despite Diggs’ absence, Allen feels the team has not allowed it to create a distraction.
“No, not at all. I think the media’s going to push it out there and make it look like a bigger distraction than it is,” he said. “But as I said before, we’re not playing a game this week. We got a lot of time left. And I’m sure there’s a few guys around the league that aren’t in mandatory minicamp right now.”
The next Bills minicamp practice open to the media is scheduled for next Tuesday, June 20.
KNOX HURT DURING TEAM DRILLS
Another significant takeaway from Tuesday’s practice was an apparent injury suffered by tight end Dawson Knox, who went up to make a catch near the end of team drills and was contacted by cornerback Kaiir Elam and safety Taylor Rapp. Upon making contact with the two defenders, Knox fell awkwardly to the turf upon making contact with the two defenders before slowly regaining his footing. He then slowly limped to the sideline and did not return to practice.