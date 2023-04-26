Once again the local boys basketball talent was off the charts this past winter.
With numerous 1,000-point scorers and record setters, the game was in good hands as players and teams took their talents to the higher level.
The region saw a pair of teams — Pembroke in Class C2 and Mount Morris in Class D2 — come away with Section V titles, while five others advanced to their respective sectional title games. Batavia in Class B1, Le Roy in Class B2, Avon in Class C1, York in Class C2 and Notre Dame in Class D1 all were within one win of a sectional block.
For their efforts on the hardwood, a plethora of local student-athletes were named to New York State Sportswriters Association All-State teams. Here is a look at those selections:
CLASS B
A key cog in leading Batavia to the Section V Class B1 championship game, Blue Devils senior guard Ja’Vin McFollins leads the local contingent in Class B with a fourth-team selection. McFollins averaged 13.4 points and seven rebounds per game as he helped guide Batavia to an 18-5 overall record.
Making the ninth team in Class B is Le Roy junior standout Merritt Holly Jr. Holly Jr. put together another spectacular season for the Oatkan Knights as he averaged a double-double with 24.6 points and over 10 rebounds per game. The 6-5 forward also reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career and helped Le Roy advance to the Section V Class B2 title game.
Holly Jr. was named the Daily News/LCN Most Valuable Player for the 2022-23 season.
Making the 12th team is Hornell junior guard Gennaro Picco. In leading the Red Raiders to a 17-5 overall mark and a trip to the Section V Class B2 semifinals, Picco paced the team with 21.6 points per game.
Rounding out Class B is Bath-Haverling sophomore forward Jake Hagadone, who was the top scorer with 16.1 points per game for a Rams team that finished at 10-12.
CLASS C
The top two selections from the local area in any class come in Class C in Pembroke’s dynamic duo of senior Cayden Pfalzer and junior Tyson Totten, both of whom helped lead the Dragons to the Section V Class C2 title, the first sectional block in program history.
Pfalzer, the Daily News/LCN Offensive Player of the Year, put together an impressive season, averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.9 assists per game. He reached the 1,000-point mark for his career, while he also became the all-time leading scorer in Pembroke history.
Totten, a guard, was second on the team with 20.1 points per game to go with 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals, while he also reached 1,000 points for his career with a season still to go.
With a year remaining, York junior guard/forward Jake Pangrazio made the fifth team in Class C. Pangrazio averaged over 16 points per game as he helped lead the Golden Knights to a 20-3 record and to the Section V Class C2 title game.
Making the sixth team in Class C is Oakfield-Alabama senior guard Kyle Porter. Porter averaged a team-high 18.3 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.3 assists per game as the Hornets finished at 18-4 and advanced to the Section V Class C2 semifinals.
The Daily News/LCN Defensive Player of the Year, Avon senior forward Hudson Volpe was named to the seventh team in Class C. Volpe averaged 13.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals and one block per game while scoring 12.7 points and doling out 2.8 assists per contest for the Class C1 runner-up Braves.
Another Avon player, Josh Harter, was named to the Class C eighth team. A sophomore guard, Harter averaged a team-high 14 points in helping the Braves to another solid season at 18-5.
Earning Honorable Mention in Class C are Byron-Bergen seniors Braedyn Chambry and Gianni Ferrara, Geneseo seniors Ethan Bennett and Ryan Whitney, Wheatland-Chili senior Terry Bayly-Henshaw and teammate Leighton Williams, a sophomore, York senior Maddox Timothy and Avon junior Michael Rowland.
CLASS D
Notre Dame advanced to the Section V Class D1 final and the Fighting Irish were led by senior guard Jordan Welker, a fifth-team selection in Class D. Welker filled the stat sheet this season with 16.4 points, 5.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, while he also finished with 58 steals as Notre Dame eventually fell to eventual New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D champion Avoca-Prattsburgh.
Making the sixth team in Class D is Mount Morris senior guard Payton Bownds. Bownds was key in leading the Blue Devils to the Section V Class D2 title as he averaged 12 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Mount Morris finished at 17-7.
Earning honorable mention in Class D is Notre Dame junior guard Jaden Sherwood.