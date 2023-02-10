LATHAM — This year marks the 100th anniversary for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) which will culminate in a centennial celebration during the annual Central Committee meeting at Turning Stone Resort on Tuesday, July 25th.

The event will feature a panel of special guests to help reflect on the association’s 100 years. Individuals currently and previously in leadership roles with the association will share their stories and perspectives during the evening. NYSPHSAA also plans to display artifacts and photos over the last several decades demonstrating the growth of the organization over the years. The celebration will conclude with the induction of the NYPSHSAA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 (announced in May) on Wednesday, July 26th at Turning Stone.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.