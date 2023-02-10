LATHAM — This year marks the 100th anniversary for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) which will culminate in a centennial celebration during the annual Central Committee meeting at Turning Stone Resort on Tuesday, July 25th.
The event will feature a panel of special guests to help reflect on the association’s 100 years. Individuals currently and previously in leadership roles with the association will share their stories and perspectives during the evening. NYSPHSAA also plans to display artifacts and photos over the last several decades demonstrating the growth of the organization over the years. The celebration will conclude with the induction of the NYPSHSAA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 (announced in May) on Wednesday, July 26th at Turning Stone.
“Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association is an exciting time for all of us involved in interscholastic athletics in New York State,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “So many people have played a part in the long history of this association and we are thrilled to be able to highlight some of the accomplishments over the coming months. We look forward to the centennial celebration in July and al the exciting things we have coming up to honor the association’s 100 years of service.”
The association has already begun recognizing its centennial and plans more initiatives leading up to the July 25th event. Last summer, NYSPHSAA designed a special centennial logo and placed it on a commemorative coin then provided one to each member athletic administrator and to Central Committee members. At fall championships, the logo was prominent in digital and traditional signage in championship venues as well as on athlete/coach credentials and in championship programs.
Starting this month, the association will honor its 100-year history with social media posts every week noting “this day in history” or unique facts about the organization leading up to the centennial celebration on July 25th.
A major project the association has taken on in recognition of its 100 years is the editing and writing of its history book. In 2012, former NYSPHSAA Assistant Director Walter Eaton wrote and published the history of NYSPHSAA from 1923-2011. This year, the book will get revisions in addition to an extra 50 pages highlighting 2012-2023. The book is due to be published this spring in time for the centennial celebration.
“Our staff is engaged in the planning of many initiatives to celebrate this momentous occasion,” said Zayas. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and we are excited to promote all the great moments, historical events and people that this association has impacted and received contributions from.”
NYSPHSAA was formed on December 30, 1922 and saw the first ever New York State championship conducted in May of 1923. That year, the NYSPHSAA Track and Field Championships were held at Union College in Schenectady. Currently, NYSPHSAA is made up of 787 member schools across the state, divided into 11 sections.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.