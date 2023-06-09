ENDWELL — Notre Dame gave Section II’s Chatham all it could handle in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C semifinals on Friday at Maine-Endwell High School, but in the end the defending Class C state champions were just too much for the Fighting Irish.
Tyler Kneller tossed a complete-game and was able to bounce back from one rough inning, while Chatham scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good en route to a 7-4 victory and a place in the state championship game on Saturday.
“If anyone told us back in March that we were going to be 23-2 and playing here today against this team, we played them all the way to the end, I couldn’t be prouder,” Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone said.
Kneller, who will be competing next season at Division II College of St. Rose, allowed seven hits but just two earned runs, while he walked just one and struck out four on the day.
Kneller got the best of Notre Dame senior Bryceton Berry, who also had one bad inning that was aided by a controversial call that went against the Fighting Irish. Berry went five innings and allowed five hits, three earned runs and he walked four, while he struck out just two.
After the first two innings went relatively quietly, the Panthers were able to get to Berry in the third.
Jake Taylor led off with a triple to right field and with one out Matt Thorsen bounced back to Berry on the mound. But when the Notre Dame pitcher slipped on the wet turf, his throw home to try and nail Taylor went wide, giving Chatham a 1-0 lead. On the play, Thorsen was thrown out trying to advance to second for what would have been the second out of the inning but he was ruled safe due to an obstruction call at first, which set the Panthers up for more damage.
“I obviously don’t think it was the right call,” Rapone said of the obstruction. “He would have been out at second and with two outs the inning was almost over. Instead its a three-run differential. We preach to the kids all the time, ‘don’t make errors, don’t walk guys because of how costly they are.’ You never expect that to happen at a time like this. But to get to this game and virtually give four runs to a team of that caliber, that team is really good. That’s sports, sometimes it doesn’t go your way. The kids toughed it out, they didn’t complain. They couldn’t do anything about it. They kept fighting back, they got the four runs back. I’m proud of this team and how far we’ve come.”
Cam Horton then dunked a single to center and Berry would walk Kneller to load the bases with just one out as things began to unravel a bit. Berry then got Jameson Balich to fly out — which would have been the third out if you believe in the fallacy of the predetermined outcome — which scored Thorsen to make it 2-0.
Logan Smalley then followed with a two-run double in front of Jay Antinore in center that all of a sudden gave Chatham a four-run lead.
“It was tough pitching with a small strike zone and trying to work the corners,” Berry said. “But I have no one to blame but myself. They are a good hitting team and if you only have maybe two strikeouts all game, it’s going to be tough to beat them. That’s all on me. I’ve got to do better in that situation. They are a great team and they’re going to hit the ball. We knew that. They won it all last year. We did what we could.”
The Fighting Irish, though, would bounce right back in the top of the fourth.
Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jaden Sherwood singled to lead off the frame and with one out Chase Antinore singled to load the bases. With two outs, Jordan Welker drew a walk to get Notre Dame on the board. Then it was the Irish’s turn to take advantage some a miscues.
Sherwood scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2 and then on a harmless bouncer back to the mound off the bat of Jimmy Fanara, Kneller threw the ball down the rightfield line, which allowed a pair of runs to score to knot the game at four.
With Berry nearing and eclipsing the 100-pitch mark for the day, the Panthers got to the Notre Dame ace again in the fifth.
Horton led off with a double to left and he would go to third on a fly ball to center off the bat of Kneller. Balich then reached on an error before Smalley drove home what would prove to be the game-winner with a sacrifice fly to right.
Michael Pierro later added an RBI single to put Chatham up two.
The Panthers then got an insurance run in the sixth against Sherwood, who was on in relief. Tate Van Alstyne led off the inning with a walk and he would eventually come around and score on another controversial call, this one a balk on Sherwood, that provided Chatham with a big insurance run.
Chatham is now 24-2 and it will meet the winner of Tuckahoe and Little Falls for its second straight championship on Saturday.
Notre Dame’s spectacular season ends at 23-2.
“It’s very sad, the last few years have been great,” Berry said. “This season means a lot. On paper we might not have been the best team out of the three years but these kids have come together and the young kids have stepped up. They are going to do great.”