BATAVIA — Notre Dame knew that things weren’t going to get any easier as its season continued into the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament. Last weekend the Fighting Irish were able to sneak by an impressive Gowanda squad in the Class C Far West Regional final and this Friday they will face their biggest test to date.
Two wins away from a NYSPHSAA Class C title, Notre Dame will meet the defending Class C state champion Chatham out of Section II for a chance to play for an illustrious New York State championship.
First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Maine-Endwell High School in Binghamton.
“We feel good,” Notre Dame junior Jay Antinore said. “I feel like all season we have been playing well together and it’s exciting to come to this point as a team and get to play in the semifinals together.”
Powerful Chatham will enter the game at 23-2 and has outscored its opponents a dominating 322-38. The Panthers’ two setbacks on the season gave come to Class A Columbia, which is playing in the state semifinals as well, and Class B Ichabod Crane, which won the Section II Class B title. Chatham is coming off of a 20-1 whitewash of Ticonderoga in the regional final after it had to scrape and claw for the Section II block.
The Panthers were able to get by Maple Hill 4-1 in the sectional quarterfinal before they hammered Hoosick Falls 10-1 in the semifinals. In the title game, Chatham got all it could handle from Duanesburg before escaping with a 3-2 win.
All of this follows a 2022 campaign that saw Chatham go 28-1 and beat Chester for the New York State crown.
And without a doubt this will be the best hitting team that the Fighting Irish have seen all season, as the majority of the team played last spring in winning the championship.
The Panthers are led at the plate and on the mound by senior star Matt Thorsen. Thorsen is hitting .486 with an impressive 16 home runs to go with 45 runs batted in and 31 stolen bases. Meanwhile, one of the top two hurlers for this deep squad, he is a perfect 7-0 on the mound with an ERA of 0.47; he has walked 18 and allowed just 17 hits in 44 innings, while he has struck out 81.
Cam Horton leads the Panthers with a .506 average with three home runs and 40 runs batted in, while Tate Van Alstyne is also near the .500 mark at .488 with six home runs and 35 RBI.
Tyler Kneller has also been impressive for the Panthers as he is hitting .451 with five home runs, 29 runs batted in an 25 stolen bases, while Jake Taylor is hitting .382 with a home run and 16 batted in. As a team Chatham is hitting .385 and has won games this season by scores of 25-0, 23-0, 27-0 and 37-0.
The second of the Panthers’ dynamic duo on the hill, Kneller is 8-0 with an ERA of just 0.15. In 44 1/3 innings, Kneller has allowed just 11 hits, while he has walked 23 and struck out 79. As a team Chatham has an ERA of under 1.00, while it is averaging nearly two strikeouts per inning.
Because Section II has just one Class C Class, Chatham has played just once since the May 27 sectional title.
Thorsen will be heading to Division I Northeastern University next season to continue his baseball career, while Kneller has signed to be on the diamond for Division II College of St. Rose out of Albany.
“We’re obviously going to see a good pitcher, there’s no doubt about that,” Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone said. “We’re going to have to scratch and claw and do all the little things and get as many runs as we can. But they are going to see a good pitcher as well.”
Both helped Chatham bring home the first boys basketball sectional title in program history this past winter.
With the win over Gowanda last week, the numbers for Notre Dame have been nearly as impressive as Chatham’s. With the lone loss to Akron to end the regular season, the Fighting Irish are at 23-1 and have outscored their opponents 259-30. As a team Notre Dame is hitting .338, while on the mound the Irish have pitched to a 0.70 ERA.
“We’ve played all year very clean,” Rapone said. “Not only have we pitched very well and walked very few guys, but we’ve played a very clean defensive game. Last week was the first real game that we had some miscues. But to the boys’ credit, they didn’t get rattled by the miscues and the didn’t get upset by them. Disappointed, but not upset. They stuck together and got back into their mojo.”
Though he was hit last week for the first time all season, Bryceton Berry has been dominant on the hill all season long. He will enter Friday at 8-0 with an ERA of just 0.53, while in 11 appearances — eight starts — he has six complete games, five shutouts, a save, a no-hitter and a perfect game. In 53 innings, Berry has allowed just 25 hits, while he has walked 13 and struck out 99.
Jaden Sherwood has also come on this season as a solid No. 2 behind Berry. Sherwood is 5-0 with an ERA of 1.18 with a pair of complete-game shutouts. In his 35 2/3 innings pitched, Sherwood has allowed 19 hits and walked 10, while he has fanned 71.
“It will be the same mindset as all year — just attacking hitters,” Berry said. “They (Chatham) are going to have good hitters at the plate, just like Gowanda did, so we’ve got to keep attacking, throwing strikes and just keep going at hitters, no matter who they are, no matter who the team is. You’ve just got to have confidence on the mound and don’t let it rattle you. I’ve pitched in a lot of big games before, I’ve played travel ball and I’ve been hit many times.”
Ryan Fitzpatrick is the third of the solid Notre Dame staff as he is 7-1 with an ERA of 1.01. Fitzpatrick has three shutouts this season, as well as a no-hitter. In 34 2/3 innings pitched, Fitzpatrick has surrendered 23 hits and walked eight, while he has struck out 65. In 150 innings, Notre Dame pitchers have allowed just 76 hits and 32 walks, while they have struck out 282. Teams are hitting just .136 against the Fighting Irish.
At the plate, both Jay Antinore and Berry are hitting over .400 on the season. Antinore is at .432 out of the leadoff spot with a team-high 47 runs scored to go with seven doubles, two triples and 16 runs batted in. Meanwhile, Berry is hitting .430 with a team-high 33 RBI to go with four doubles and 37 runs scored.
Sherwood is also over .300 at 316 with three doubles, a home run, 21 runs scored and 19 runs batted in, while Fitzpatrick is hitting .276 with six doubles, 27 runs scored and 22 RBI.
Catcher Hayden Groff, who had three big RBI last week — including the game-winner — is batting .273 with five doubles, 26 runs scored and 21 runs batted in.
“Our lineup is very deep,” Antinore said. “We can all put the bat on the ball and we all get on base for each other and hope the next guy can hit us in.”
Chase Antinore (.321, 18 runs, HR, 15 RBI), Jimmy Fanara (.310, 21 runs, 16 RBI), Chase Cummings (.327, 12 runs, 12 RBI) and Jordan Welker (.286, 22 runs, 19 RBI) also add to this deep lineup, which has scored in double figures on 12 occasions this season.
The last time Notre Dame reached the NYSPHSAA final four was in 2014 when it fell to eventual Class D champion Smithtown Christian 7-1 in the semifinals. That team was led by the likes of Alec Covel, Andrew Mullen, Tyler Stroud, Jarrod Wall, Jason Hart and Cal Tygart.
“Winning that game last week was a great step forward going into states,” Berry said. “It is great momentum and hopefully we can use it because we are going to see another good team.”