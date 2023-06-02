BATAVIA — Following the win over Bolivar-Richburg last Saturday in the Section V Class C2 championship game, Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone told his team ‘let’s keep going and play some June baseball.’
With a rout of Class C1 winner Sodus earlier this week in the state qualifier, that’s exactly what the Fighting Irish will be doing on Saturday when they meet up with Section VI Class C winner Gowanda in the Far West Regional final for a chance to go to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association final four.
First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Frontier High School in Hamburg. The winner will meet the winner of Section II’s Chatham and Section VII’s Ticondergoa at Maine-Endwell High School next Friday.
“We are a battle tested team with two games against Oakfield, Batavia, Akron, Albion, Campbell-Savona, Bolivar-Richburg and Sodus, so the moment won’t be too big,” Rapone said. “But we’ll need a great pitched game from Bryceton, solid defense, great baserunning and timely hitting.”
As has been well-documented, Notre Dame has been one of the most dominant teams in all of Section V all spring, having outscored its opponents 235-25 following the 17-4 dismantling of Sodus earlier in the week. This postseason the Fighting Irish have outscored their opponents to the tune of 68-7; Notre Dame beat No. 17 EMHCS in the Class C2 opening round, No. 9 Byron-Bergen in the quarterfinals, No. 5 Campbell-Savona in the semifinals and No. 3 B-R for its first title in nearly a decade.
Notre Dame’s only setback of the season was in the regular season finale to Akron, while its pitching has been the key factor in carrying the Irish to within three wins of a state title.
Notre Dame has a team ERA this season of just 0.59, while the staff has combined for 14 shutouts, three no-hitters and a perfect game. In 143 innings, the Fighting Irish have allowed just 68 hits and 12 earned runs, while they have struck out 274 against just 32 walks (an astounding ratio of 8.6-1) and have allowed just four extra-base hits. Teams are batting just .130 off of Notre Dame pitchers, with an on-base percentage of just 0.187.
Likely toeing the slab on Saturday, the Fighting Irish have been led by senior Bryceton Berry, who got the shutout win in the sectional final. On the season Berry is 8-0 with an ERA of 0.44 with six completely games, five shutouts, a save, one of the no-hitters and a perfect game. In his 48 innings pitched, Berry has allowed just 22 hits, he’s walked 13 and struck out 93, while teams are hitting just .132 against him.
But it doesn’t end with Berry. Junior Ryan Fitzpatrick is 6-1 with an ERA of 0.64 with three shutouts and a no-hitter, while he has allowed 18 hits in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with just eight walks and 63 strikeouts.
Junior Jaden Sherwood — who got the win in the state qualifier — has also been outstanding, as he is 5-0 with an ERA of 1.18, with a pair of shutouts. In his 35 2/3 innings, Sherwood has given up just 19 hits, while he has walked 10 and struck out 72.
Junior Jay Antinore (3-0, 0.00 ERA, 3 shutouts, no-hitter, 20 2/3 IP, 8 H, 1 BB, 32 K) also adds depth to this talented staff.
At 22-1, the Fighting Irish can also get it done at the plate, as they are hitting .344 as a team with 44 extra-base hits, while they have struck out just 89 times and have an OPS of .880.
Antinore leads the team with a .442 average with seven doubles, a triple, 47 runs scored and 16 runs batted in, while in limited action eighth-grader Evan Fitzpatrick is hitting .438 with 11 runs scored and six RBI.
Berry has also been outstanding with the stick, hitting .436 with four doubles, 36 runs scored and 33 runs batted in, while Chase Antinore (.340, 2-2B, HR, 18 R, 15 RBI). Chase Cummings (.333, 11 R, 12 RBI), Jimmy Fanara (.327, 3-2B, 20 R, 16 RBI) and Sherwood (.315, 3-2B, HR, 20 R, 18 RBI) are all over .300, with Jordan Welker (.294, 4-2B, 2-3B, 21 R, 18 RBI) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (.288, 6-2B, 26 R, 21 RBI) just below.
Led by Jay Antinore’s 33 stolen bases, the Fighting Irish have swiped 121 bases in 125 attempts this season.
The last time Notre Dame reached the NYSPHSAA semifinals was in 2014 when it fell to eventual Class D champion Smithtown Christian 7-1 in the semifinals. That team was led by the likes of Alec Covel, Andrew Mullen, Tyler Stroud, Jarrod Wall, Jason Hart and Cal Tygart. The Fighting Irish will meet a Gowanda team that is coming in at 22-2 and is led by longtime head coach Tim Smith. The Panthers won a Section VI title just two years ago as well in 2021.
With only one Class C bracket in Section VI, Gowanda has played just three postseason games, beating No. 9 Chautauqua Lake 10-0, No. 4 Clymer/Sherman/Panama 12-6 and No. 3 Portville 7-2 for the title.
“Gowanda is a very strong offensive team with plus pitching,” Rapone said. “They have won a good number of their games by 10-run margins. So, we are going to have to limit them getting on base, especially if it is a walk or an error. We need to make sure we get the first batter out every inning then make sure once we get two outs to quickly get the third and get off the field. Then try to switch the tables on them and get on base and force the action.”
The Panthers have outscored their opponents 279-58 on the season, while their only two losses coming to Fredonia (5-3 in the season opener) and to Dunkirk (5-4 in May 16). Fredonia fell in the Class B2 title game, while Dunkirk lost in the Class B1 semifinals.
While Gowanda’s pitching has been solid, this is a team that likes to get it done on the offensive end as they are hitting .355 as a team.
The Panthers are led by the explosive bats of senior John Ondus, who is batting .554 with 11 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 42 runs scored and 38 RBI, and senior Tyler Smith, who is at .524 with six doubles, two triples, 28 runs scored and 29 runs driven in.
Senior Alex Pachucinski and sophomore Blake Herman have also been strong at the plate. Pachucinski is hitting .444 with three doubles, two triples, 35 runs scored and 29 runs batted in, while Herman has belted a pair of home runs to go with his .443 average, six doubles, three triples, 43 runs scored and 18 RBI.
Senior Cole Herman has also added to the depth of this lineup, hitting .345 with two doubles, 26 RBI and 17 runs scored.
Though they don’t run as much as Notre Dame, Gowanda has stolen 75 bases on the season.
As a team the Panthers are pitching to a 2.98 ERA, allowing 117 hits and walking 92 in 129 innings pitched, while they have struck out 139.
The aforementioned Pachucinski has been leader as he has gone 6-0 in 10 games with a 2.52 ERA; he has three complete games and a no-hitter, while in 33 1/3 innings pitched he has allowed 22 hits, walked 30 and struck out 34.
Cole Herman is also 6-0 this spring with an ERA of 3.75. In a team-high 37 1/3 innings, Cole Herman has allowed 40 hits and 28 walks, while he has struck out 50.
Freshman Carter Capozzi (3-0, 2.33 ERA, save, 24 IP, 25 H, 3 BB, 20 K) and sophomore Logan Ruff (1-0, 5 G, 1.31 ERA) have also provided solid innings this season.
Cole Herman started and got the win and senior Tyler Smith (1-1, 3.32 ERA) came on to get the save in the sectional final win over Portville.