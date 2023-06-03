HAMBURG — With ace Bryceton Berry on the hill, Notre Dame had to feel somewhat comfortable with a 5-1 lead midway through Saturday’s Class C Far West Regional Final, even against an impressive-hitting team such as Section VI winner Gowanda.
The lead, however, wouldn’t stand, but the Fighting Irish were able to dig down when they had to and survived and advanced.
After the Panthers plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to knot the game at five-all, Notre Dame got a little help and was able to scrape across what proved to be the game-winner in the top of the seventh without the benefit of a hit as it edged Gowanda 6-5 to advance to next weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C final four.
The Fighting Irish will now meet the winner of Section II’s Chatham and Section VII’s Ticonderoga on Friday at 2 p.m. at Maine-Endwell High School.
After watching its lead disappear, Notre Dame was able to be patient enough against Gowanda senior John Ondus, who had a great day at the plate but simply didn’t have it on the mound.
“They’re a special group and I tell them that every time they play,” Notre Dame head coach Rick Rapone said. “They are a true team, the meaning of a team. We made a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes today by some of our younger players, but the older boys picked them up. They never got down on them, they never got rattled and we just kept toughing it out.”
In the seventh, Berry, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jaden Sherwood all drew walks to load the bases with nobody out, quickly ending the day on the hill for Ondus, who had come on to start the frame. Tyler Smith entered, but catcher Hayden Groff followed with a sacrifice fly to right that scored Berry to make it 6-5.
“I just tried to hit it as far as I could,” Groff said. “Bryceton was on third and I had confidence that even if I hit it shallow that he’s fast enough and he would get in there.”
Smith would get Chase Antinore looking and Chase Cummings to ground out to second to escape further damage, but it would prove to be enough.
In his second inning of relief, Fitzpatrick allowed a one-out single to Carter Capozzi, but he would strike out Carson Huch and then — with Capozzi on second — he got Drew Shull to ground out hard to second to end it.
Berry, who has been outstanding all season long, worked himself in and out of trouble all day against a tight strike zone — evenly called for both sides. Berry went the first five innings and allowed three runs — just one earned — on three hits, while he walked an uncharacteristic six and struck out only five against the power-hitting Panthers.
“The breaking balls weren’t there today, they were close, but we had to rely on the fastball and we made some ridiculous plays (behind him).” Groff said. “Jay (Antinore) had three ridiculous plays out there (in center) that really saved us.”
Following a quick first inning, Notre Dame would strike first in the top of the second and it would all come with two outs and from the bottom of the order.
Chase Cummings singled off of Cole Herman after the first two batters were retired and Jordan Welker proceeded to draw a four-pitch walk. Jimmy Fanara then popped one into shallow center that the brisk wind wreaked havoc with, allowing it to drop and both Cummings and Welker came around to score to make it 2-0. Leadoff hitter Jay Antinore then followed with a booming triple to the wall in right-center and the Fighting Irish had an early 3-0 advantage.
“Anyone can hit the ball,” Groff said of the lineup. “The bottom of the order picked us up a couple times today.”
Notre Dame would threaten again against Herman in the third but were unable to capitalize. The Gowanda senior lefty would go just 2 2/3 innings and allow the three runs on four hits, while he walked three and struck out two.
The lead would stay at 3-0 until the bottom of the fourth when Ondus led off the frame with a long home run to left center that closed the gap to 3-1. The Panthers would eventually get two more runners on in the inning against Berry but he was able to escape with a strikeout of Shull.
The Fighting Irish then countered right back in the fifth.
Berry was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before Fitzpatrick reached on a fielder’s choice. With one out, Sherwood drilled a single to center to send Fitzpatrick to third. After Sherwood stole second, Groff came through with a huge, line drive single to center that scored a pair to put Notre Dame up four at 5-1.
However, for one of the only times this season, the Fighting Irish defense would falter in the bottom of the fifth.
With one out and nobody on, Berry dropped a high pop in front of the plate that allowed Blake Herman to reach before he walked Alex Pachucinski on four pitches. Ondus would then work a walk to load the bases, though prior to that Berry had induced him to foul out deep to right, though the ball was not handled.
Berry then uncorked a wild pitch to allow a run to score and another error would get the Panthers back to within two at 5-3 as they scored the two runs in the fifth without the benefit of a hit.
“As I said before, against a good-hitting team like that, walks and errors were going to be the difference,” Rapone said. “Our two mistakes that we made, they made us pay for them. This time of year you can’t make those mistakes.”
After Notre Dame went down in order in the top of the sixth, Gowanda would tie it against Fitzpatrick.
Madden Lay led off with a single and Shull followed with a sacrifice bunt, moving pinch runner Huch to second. Brayden Smith then followed with a perfect bunt single to put runners on the corners. Blake Herman proceeded to absolutely hammer a ball to left that hit halfway up the wall, just missing a three-run home run by two feet, though it still allowed a run to score to make it 5-4. Ondus then followed with an RBI single to left to tie that game at five.
Fitzpatrick, though, got Smith to ground out to third to end the threat and set up the win for the Fighting Irish.
Gowanda’s season ended at 19-3, while the win moved Notre Dame to 23-1.
“It means everything for everybody,” Rapone said. “For these kids, for our school, for our Notre Dame community and our alumni. Look at our support today. It’s unbelievable for a school that’s, in effect, really a Class D school without that many kids, to have this kind of support and this kind of turnout. And for our players to play up and play as good as they have the last three years is remarkable.”