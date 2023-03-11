BUFFALO — Mandy Brink proved her worth as a bona fide collegiate-level talent, putting forth a 28-point performance to guide the Panama Panthers past the Keshequa Indians, 63-44, and into the NYSPHSAA final four. Brink’s point production was a game-high, as the future Brockport Golden Eagle powered a herculean effort from Panama in the Class D Far West Regional at Buffalo State University.
Panama used a 21-point first quarter to gain a sizeable advantage and outscored the Indians, 12-7, during the third quarter to extend the advantage entering halftime. The Panthers never looked back, claiming the 19-point win.