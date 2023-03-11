BUFFALO — An absolute thriller fit for the newly minted Buffalo State University. Trailing by as many as 16 points during the first half of Saturday’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C Far West Regional, the Pavilion girls battled, only to fall short against a red-hot Randolph team, 42-40, in one of the most exciting postseason high school basketball games you’ll ever watch.

Trailing 25-9 during the second quarter and remaining in a deep hole entering the halftime break, Pavilion mounted a ferocious comeback, powered by its dynamic senior duo, Karlee Zinkievich and Lauren Kingsley, whose efforts have propelled the Golden Gophers to incredible success over the past half-decade. On Saturday, Kingsley and Zinkievich were at their best, but ultimately it wasn’t enough.

