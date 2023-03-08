The Perry varsity cheerleaders completed their season by competing at the NYSPHSAA Competitive Cheerleading Championships on Saturday, at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton. In Class D2 Small, Perry placed 10th.
“We had a clean Hit Zero (no deductions) performance, but the competition is unbelievable at this level,” said Perry head coach Cheryl Hayes. “We had a great season, with four first place finishes, one second place, a Livingston County League Championship, a Grand Championship at that same League competition, and a D2 Small Sectional Championship.