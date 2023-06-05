ELMIRA — Section V ran away from the field at Monday’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Golf Championships, winning the team title by 41 strokes over runner-up Section XI at Mark Twain Golf Course. Mt. Morris senior Ethan Provino, weeks removed from winning a Section V individual title for the third straight season, finished with back-to-back rounds of 79, which was good enough for T-24th overall at the state meet, better than 75% of the field.
“Ethan played through some tough conditions on Sunday — extremely windy and lightning fast greens,” said Mt. Morris head coach Brian Stout. “Today, he had some great up and down putts, but couldn’t get many birdie putts to drop. I’m very proud of the way Ethan finished off his high school career and even prouder of the way he represented Mt. Morris and the Livingston Conference.”
Four Section V golfers finished inside the top seven, while Brody Burgess of Victor finished with a score of 146 and tied for the lead before dropping a playoff to eventual champion, Dante Bertoni of Union-Endicott.