STATEN ISLAND — In a few months, Matt Auble will be heading to Clemson University, where he will further his studies while joining the Tigers’ track and field team next fall. However, before he heads south, the Warsaw senior has some unfinished business to attend to, some of which he took care of this past weekend at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships at Ocean Breeze Athletic complex on Staten Island.
Weeks ago, Auble claimed the Section V Class A5 title in both the shot put and weight throw during the sectional championship meet, tossing over 60 feet in both events. This past weekend, he elevated his talents a step further, tossing 71-7.25 in the weight throw, a new Section V record, and 58-01.25 in the shot put to claim the NYSPHSAA title in both events.
“I’m pretty happy with how states went,” said a modest Auble. “I went in with a solid mindset and got it done.”
Auble now not only holds the Section V record for weight throw, he is second all-time in the shot put and third all-time in the discus, which is a spring event that takes place during the track and field season. The Warsaw senior finished last spring on the podium at Ocean Breeze in both the shot put and discus and now adds to his remarkable track record with two state championships.
“I’m going in to compete, it doesn’t matter what anybody else does — if I do my best then everything else will take care of itself,” said Auble of his mindset going into the state championships. “As far as the competition goes, I hadn’t thrown at Ocean Breeze all year. However, the circle is the same size as any other shot & weight circle I’ve ever thrown in. The implements are all the same weight and we all take turns throwing. So I knew what was gonna happen — I just had to go out and do it.”
Auble did not participate in indoor track last winter, instead playing basketball as he had for much of his life. However, this season, he decided to fully commit to his throwing and it seems as if it has paid off.
Auble comes from a successful family, with his sister, Karmen Auble, claiming a NYSPHSAA outdoor title in the pole vault in her senior season in 2014. She would go on to compete at Division I Xavier University. Over Karmen’s many years as a high school athlete, Karmen Auble claimed 14 sectional titles and qualified for nine state meets combined between the outdoor and indoor seasons.
For his efforts at the state meet, Matt Auble, the definition of a gentle giant, was honored with the Sportsmanship Award.
Auble’s season is not complete, as he prepares for the Nike National meet on Thursday in New York City.
“I’m looking forward to a fun time throwing at the Armory for the first time and just maybe finish off the year with a pair of All-American medals,” said Auble.
