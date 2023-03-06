STATEN ISLAND — In a few months, Matt Auble will be heading to Clemson University, where he will further his studies while joining the Tigers’ track and field team next fall. However, before he heads south, the Warsaw senior has some unfinished business to attend to, some of which he took care of this past weekend at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships at Ocean Breeze Athletic complex on Staten Island.

Weeks ago, Auble claimed the Section V Class A5 title in both the shot put and weight throw during the sectional championship meet, tossing over 60 feet in both events. This past weekend, he elevated his talents a step further, tossing 71-7.25 in the weight throw, a new Section V record, and 58-01.25 in the shot put to claim the NYSPHSAA title in both events.

