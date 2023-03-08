STATEN ISLAND — Perry’s Isabel Swyers fared well at the New York Public High School Athletic Association Indoor Track Championships at Ocean Breece Athletic Complex, finishing in seventh place in the pole vault, vaulting 11-00, which was a personal record and ties the Perry program record.
Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen wrapped up a phenomenal indoor track season with a solid finish at the state meet. Mullen wrapped up a 17th-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of :08.92, while also finishing 18th in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:39.08. Alexander’s 1600-meter relay team consisting of Shannon Schmieder, Aaliiyah Wright, Laurel Kania and Jadyn Mullen placed eight in the federation and seventh in the state with a time of 4:09.89.