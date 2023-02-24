ROCHESTER — Several GLOW region athletes punched tickets to the NYSPHSAA Indoor Track Championships with notable performances at Thursday’s Section V State Qualifier at Nazareth College.

Le Roy’s Bella Condidorio ran a new school record of :08.85 in the 55-meter hurdles preliminary race, qualifying her for the finals. Condidorio then ran :08.88 in the finals, finishing third overall. The Knights’ Charlotte Blake also advanced to the state championships, running a time of 5:01.94 in the 1500-meter run, finishing third overall. Blake will compete at the state championships as a member of Section V’s intersectional medley relay team.

