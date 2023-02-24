ROCHESTER — Several GLOW region athletes punched tickets to the NYSPHSAA Indoor Track Championships with notable performances at Thursday’s Section V State Qualifier at Nazareth College.
Le Roy’s Bella Condidorio ran a new school record of :08.85 in the 55-meter hurdles preliminary race, qualifying her for the finals. Condidorio then ran :08.88 in the finals, finishing third overall. The Knights’ Charlotte Blake also advanced to the state championships, running a time of 5:01.94 in the 1500-meter run, finishing third overall. Blake will compete at the state championships as a member of Section V’s intersectional medley relay team.
Alexander’s Jadyn Mullen finished second in the 55-meter hurdles, running a season-best time of :08.77, and also finishing second in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:38.43. Mullen was also a member of the Alexander/Notre Dame 1600-meter relay team, which finished with a season-best time of 4:09.71, which earned it a first-place finish. Shannon Schmieder, Aaliyah Wright and Laurel Kania also contributed to the win in the 1600-meter relay. Kania added a fourth-place finish in the high jump with a leap of 05-00. Mullen will represent her team in all three events at the state championships.
Dansville’s 3200-meter relay team consisting of Riley Nagle, Haley Beman, Brianne Hurlburt and Maggie Bacon recorded a personal-best time of 10:51, finishing seventh. Bacon tied her personal-best in the 1500-meter run (no time provided), while Hurlburt fared well in the 1000-meter run and 600-meter run (details not provided). Ethan Canfield broke the Dansville program record in the shot put, throwing 46-07 to finish fourth overall.
Perry’s Isabel Swyers finished second in the pole vault (10-09), qualifying her for the state championships.
Warsaw’s Matt Auble finished first in the shot put (57-06.25) and first in the weight throw (70-00.75).
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba’s Paige Harding won the pole vault with a vault of 11-06, which breaks her own program record in the vent. Harding will move on to the state championships. Connor Domoy also punched his ticket to the state meet with a third-place finish in the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:34.66. Domoy was also named the Section V Class A4 Track MVP.
York’s Peytyn Geer placed sixth in the long jump and was named Class A4 Field Event MVP.
Keshequa’s Elsye Klump finished second in the triple jump (36-10.5), which earns her a trip to the state championships.
Attica’s Simon Lamparelli qualified for the state championships with a third-place finish in the 55-meter dash (:06.53). Lamparelli will take part in Section V’s intersectional relay team at the state meet. Attica’s Skylar Savage took fourth in the long jump with a leap of 16-06, while the boys’ 1600-meter relay team finished fourth with a time of 3:36-. The team consisted of Lamparelli, Colin Bannister, Geoffrie Eisensmith and Noah Atteberry.
