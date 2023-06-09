LATHAM — The New York State Public High School Association has been provided information from New York State officials that will allow this weekend’s NYSPHSAA State Championship events to be played as long as the Air Quality Index (AQI) does not exceed 150. An AQI between 101 to 150 is designated as unhealthy for sensitive individuals and precautionary for others.
In this AQI range, it is strongly recommended special attention is given to sensitive individuals (including those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers and those exposed under exertion or for long periods) which includes symptom check-ins, additional rest and hydration.
NYSPHSAA will encourage increased frequency of substitutions, require exertion breaks throughout games and hydration will be emphasized at state championship event locations with an AQI of 101-150.
Over the past few days, the AQI throughout New York State has well exceeded 150 as student-athletes and teams have prepared for this weekend’s state championship events.
“At this time, NYSPHSAA is moving forward with all spring state championship events as long as the AQI does not exceed 150,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “This has been a rapidly developing situation over the course of the past 48-72 hours. We have relied upon information from New York State officials as we address concerns and make decisions during this unprecedented situation. Student safety and risk minimization remain our top priority.”
For the most up to date information pertaining to NYSPHSAA State Championships, reference NYSPHSAA’s social media platforms and website (NYSPHSAA.org).