MIDDLETOWN — Alexander senior and future Penn State University athlete Jadyn Mullen’s record-setting career was capped in style at this past weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships.
Mullen has racked up a list of notable accomplishments throughout her final year on the track for the Trojans, but none of her previous successes were as impressive as what she achieved at the state meet. Mullen’s score of 3,492 in the pentathlon earned her both state and federation championships while also setting new top marks in the event both within the Alexander program’s and Section V’s history.
Mullen ran a time of :15.18 in the 100-meter hurdles, followed that up with a leap of 5-5.75 in the high jump, recorded a toss of 27-11 in the shot put, jumped 16-07 in the long jump and ran a new school record 2:18.15 in the 800-meter run to complete her trek to the title.
Mullen’s teammate, Laurel Kania, also fared well at the NYSPHSAA Championships, finishing fourth in the Division II high jump with a leap of 5-3.