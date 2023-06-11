MIDDLETOWN —A dream come true. If you’re a coach, athlete or fan of Attica track and field, that’s what the past few seasons have represented.
A new state-of-the-art facility, five sectional championships between the boys’ and girls’ teams, and a load of success achieved by individual athletes — you could not have scripted things any better.
Well, until this past weekend.
At Friday’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships, the Blue Devils boys’ 4x400-meter relay team secured the ultimate prize, a state championship, running a winning time of 3:23.17 in the NYSPHSAA Division II final. Attica’s championship squad, composed of Geoffrie Eisensmith, Jonah Clark, Colin Bannister and Simon Lamparelli, finished less than a half-second better than runner-up Wayne (3:23.42) in the Div. II final and later went on to finish eighth in the federation meet, which includes both large and small schools.
In addition to the relay team’s success, Lamparelli was also runner-up in the 400-meter dash, crossing the finish line in :48.30, close behind Div. II champion University Prep of Rochester’s O.J. Singletary (:47.58). The Blue Devils senior’s second-place time set a new Attica High School record in the event, surpassing the previous mark that was previously set by alumnus Tim Buckenmeyer during a state-championship season in 1998.
Lamparelli went on to finish fourth in the event during the federation meet.