MIDDLETOWN — The 2022-23 scholastic sports season has been another exciting one for the Batavia track and field program. With the boys’ and girls’ teams each claiming sectional championships this past winter and the Blue Devils girls adding another title this spring, it’s safe to say the powerhouse that is Batavia T&F is alive and well.
If further proof was needed to confirm that fact, look no further than the team’s presence at the New York State Track and Field Championships, where the Blue Devils sent the largest contingent of state-level competitors in their program’s history.
With 23 athletes hitting the road for Middletown, longtime Batavia coach Nick Burk couldn’t help but beam with pride.
“This was a terrific season for all of our athletes,” said Burk. “To watch them achieve their goals and compete at the highest level has been very exciting.”
Aside from the sheer vastness of the group the Blue Devils put on the bus on Friday, the group’s accomplishments at the state championships were even more impressive. As a team, Batavia came away with 17 medals and eight top-10 finishes in various events within Division II.
“Both boys’ and girls’ teams finished up their season in spectacular fashion,” added Burk.
The Blue Devils girls’ team had all three relay teams qualify for the meet, with the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay teams leading the way, each with sixth-place finishes. The 4x400-meter relay team, composed of Abby Moore, Kylee Brennan, Jadyn Boyce, and Karizma Wescott, earned a state medal with a time of 4:04.93. The 4x800-meter relay team also took home some hardware, as Nicole Doeringer, Izzy Scott, Mallory Boyce and Campbell Riley ran their fastest time of the season (9:47.50) to take home a medal of their own. The girls’ 4x100-meter relay team consisting of Moore, Adyson O’Donnell, Wescott and Ella Shamp finished 10th with a time of :50.60.
“To have all three relays qualify for the state championships was an incredible experience for our track program,” said Coach Burk. “We’ve never had more than one relay qualify, and to have so many athletes gain this experience was one of the highest honors our track program has ever accomplished.”
Riley also fared well in the 2000-meter steeplechase, finishing in seventh place with a new personal-best time of 7:20.13, the second-fastest time in program history.
The Batavia boys’ team also had two of its relay squads qualify for the state meet, with the 4x800-meter relay team, composed of Ryan Dillon, Cameron Garofalo, Cody Harloff and Nate Canale, coming through with a runner-up finish in the 4x800-meter relay after running a school-record time of 9:05.06. The boys’ 4x100-meter team finished in fifth place, with Zailen Griffin, Mikey McKenzie, Parris Price and Jamarion Richardson running a time of :43.70.
“This race was a very tough and gritty effort by these athletes and the culmination of an outstanding season by our distance crew,” said Burk.
Richardson also competed in the 100-meter dash and finished in 21st place with a time of :11.4, while Canale broke a long-standing Batavia record with a time 4:25.31 in the 1600-meter run, which was good enough for a seventh-place finish. Sheldon Siverling made his way to the podium in the shot put, where he finished as runner-up with a top toss of 51-11.25. At the Federation meet, which pits large schools against small school and private-school athletes, Siverling recorded a third-place finish with a throw of 54-6.
“All of these athletes had tremendous seasons, and we couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments,” concluded Burk.