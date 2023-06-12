MIDDLETOWN — Connor Domoy enjoyed a historic performance at this past weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships, topping his own school record with a new top time of 9:19.21 in the 3200-meter run, which was good enough for a third-place finish in Division II. Domoy also finished eighth in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:19.51.
Domoy now owns Oakfield-Alabama/Elba records in cross country, two events in indoor track — the 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run — and three events in outdoor. Along with his new record set in the 3200-meter run, he has also posted a school-best marks in the 1600-meter run.
Perry’s Isabel Swyers also fared well at the state meet, clearing 11-0 in the pole vault, which is a new school record and was good enough for a fifth-place finish within Div. II.