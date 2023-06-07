This week, a plethora of local athletes will be competing in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships at Middletown High School on Friday and Saturday.
All of the GLOW Region athletes will be competing at the Division II level. Some are coming off of wins at last weekend’s state qualifier, while others will be entering the state’s highest platform off of solid, runner-up finishes and qualifying times throughout the season.
GIRLS
Bath-Haverling senior Meredith Czajkowski will be competing in the 100-meter dash. Czajkowski is the No. 4 runner coming out of Section V and she qualified with a time of 0:12.71. Czajkowski is also the leading runner out of the section in the 400-meter dash, qualifying with a time of 0:55.45. Czajkowski won the 400-meter dash at the state qualifier last weekend.
Also in the 400-meter dash, Czajkowski will be joined by Byron-Bergen junior Mackenzie Hagen, who qualified with a seeding time of 0:55.56. Hagen finished behind only Czajkowski at the state qualifier.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Le Roy senior Bella Condidorio will be the No. 2 qualifier out of Section V and she will come in with a seeding time of :15.49. Also in the hurdles, Hornell senior Elaina Flaitz will be running in the 400-meter hurdles, No, 2 in Section V with a time of 1:06.38. Condidorio and Flaitz were both second at the state qualifier in their respective events.
In the 2,000-meter steeplechase, Batavia sophomore Campbell Riley will be the only Section V participant after she qualified with a time of 7:26.36 after winning the state qualifier.
Batavia and Hornell will both be representing Section V in the 4-x-100-meter relay. The Batavia team of Abby Moore, Adyson O’Donnell, Karizma Wescott, Ella Shamp, Kylee Brennan, Ava Anderson, Jadyn Boyce and Campbell Riley will enter with a seeding time of 0:49.77. The Hornell team of Riley Harwood, Selena Maldonado, Ella White, Flaitz and Silvia Carretto come in off a time of 0:50.48.
Batavia will also have entrants in both the 4-x-400-meter relay and the 4-x-800-meter relay. Moore, Brennan, Boyce, Wescott, Riley, Anderson, O’Donnell and Nicole Doeringer are all a part of the 4-x-4 relay with a seeding time of 4:03.68, while Doeringer, Izzy Scott, Mallory Boyce, Riley, Jadyn Boyce, Brennan, Anderson and Helaina Staley will enter the 4-x-8 off of a time of 9:50.96.
Batavia won both the 4-x-1 and 4-x-8 relays last weekend.
In the field events, the local girls contingent will have a plethora of athletes competing this weekend.
In the high jump, Alexander’s Laurel Kania is tied for the top seed out of Section V after winning at the state qualifier with a 05-05, while in the pole vault Oakfield-Alabama/Elba’s Paige Harding and Perry’s Izzy Swyers are 1-2 out of the section with leaps of 11-03 and 10-10, respectfully.
In the long jump, Hornell’s Maldonado with a 17-11.5 and Byron-Bergen junior Victoria Rogoyski with a 17-0.25 will be the No. 3 and 4 entrants out of Section V, while in the triple jump Keshequa’s Elsye Klump will come in with a seeding throw of 37-01.
In the shot put, Pembroke senior Amelia Geck is No. 2 out of Section V with a toss of 37-03.75. Geck was second at the state qualifier.
Meanwhile, Alexander senior star Jadyn Mullen will be competing in the pentathlon after a seeding score of 3,334 at the state qualifier. Mullen also won the 800-meter run, 100-meter hurdles and long jump at the state qualifier last week.
BOYS
Batavia junior Jamarion Richardson and Oakfield-Alabama senior Noah Currier are both entering this weekend as No. 4 out of Section V in the 100-meter dash as both ran a seeding time of 0:11.03. Currier also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a time of 0:22.33 and was third in that event at the state qualifier.
In the 400-meter run, Attica senior Simon Lamparelli will be the No. 2 seed out of Section V with a qualifying time of 0:48.94.
Getting to the distance events, Batavia senior Nathan Canale is the lone Section V participant in the 1,600-meter run after he won at the state qualifier with a time of 4:26.73, while Oakfield-Alabama/Elba junior Connor Domoy will be the top seed out of Section V in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:25.19. Domoy also won the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the state qualifier, in which he will also be competing in this weekend.
Batavia will have a pair of relay teams competing this weekend, with the 4-x-100-meter relay and the 4-x-800-meter relay. The 4-x-1 consists of Zailen Griffin, Mike McKenzie, Parris Price, Richardson, Trevor Tyron and Isaac Varland and come in off a time of 0:43.40, while the 4-x-8 will have Cody Harloff, Ryan Dillon, Cameron Garofalo, Canale, Donavin Solid and Tryon running and they will go in off of a time of 8:06.94.
In the 4-x-400-meter relay, Attica will have the top team coming out of Section V in Geoffrie Eisensmith, Jonah Clark, Colin Bannister, Lamparelli, Jordan Anderson and Ryan Meides and they will come in with a seeding time of 3:22.56.
Hornell senior Brennan Delany will competing in four events — the 110-meter hurdles, pole vault, long jump and triple jump. He won the 110-meter hurdles at the state qualifier with a time of 0:14.73, in the pole vault he has a No. 2 leap of 13-07, in the long jump he jumped a 22-05.25 and in the triple jump he comes in off of a 46-00.50, winning at the state qualifier.
Warsaw Senior Matthew Auble will be trying to finish off his impressive career in both the shot put and the discus. The top thrower in Section V, Auble comes in with a throw of 64-00.25 in the shot put and 188-03 in the discus, both of which won at the state qualifier.