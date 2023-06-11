MIDDLETOWN — Before heading off to Clemson University in the fall, Warsaw’s Matt Auble had some unfinished business to attend to at this past weekend’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships.
Months removed from earning a couple of state titles during the indoor season, Auble added a couple more bits of hardware to his collection, winning Division II state titles in both the shot put (59-3.5) and discus (183-6). In addition, Auble went on to sweep the titles during federation competition, which pits Division I, Division II and private school athletes against one another to determine, across all of New York State, the top athlete in each event.
Auble’s individual effort helped Warsaw score 20 team points during the federation competition, which was good enough for a fourth-place finish overall and a second-place finish among small schools. Auble also won titles in the weight throw and shot put during the indoor season, with his spring victories capping one of the most remarkable seasons ever recorded by a Warsaw student-athlete.