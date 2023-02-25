ALBANY — The show goes on for Batavia’s Casper Stewart and Alexander’s Ben Merrill, both of whom punched their tickets to the semifinal round of the New York State Public High School Wrestling Championships with remarkable performances throughout the first day of action on Friday.
Stewart, who finished fourth at 138 lbs. a season ago, entered this season’s state championships seeded No. 2 at 152 lbs. where he rolled through his first two opponents after earning a first-round bye. Stewart earned a win by technical fall during the pre-quarterfinal, ousting Massena senior Colden Hardy, 15-0, in 3:27. The Batavia junior followed that up with a quarterfinal win over Iona Prep junior Eric Grant via a rapid pin in :51. Stewart advances to take on Frankie Volpe of Happauge in the 152-pound semifinal this afternoon.