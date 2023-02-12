BROCKPORT — Of the 65 wrestlers that will represent Section V at the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships in Albany, 11 hail from the GLOW region following a banner day at Saturday’s ‘Super Sectionals.’
Highlighting the list of top-three finishers were three division champions, as Batavia/Attica’s Casper Stewart, Byron-Bergen’s Malachi Smith and Lyndonville’s Payton Grabowski all secured first-place honors within their respective weight classes.
Stewart took home the Division I 152-pound title after making quick work of Hilton’s Landon Lazarek in the championship match. The Batavia/Attica junior stuck Lazarek in 36 seconds, completing an impressive run to the title. Throughout his three matches on Saturday, Stewart spent a total of 5:59 on the mat, earning a bye into the second round, a victory by technical fall (18-3) in 4:00 in the quarterfinal, a win by pin, which took just 1:23 in the semifinal and then the quick stick in the final.
The win over Lazarek earned Stewart his second consecutive title at the Sec. V State Qualifier. He is a five-time sectional champion and placed fourth at 138 lbs. at last year’s NYSPHSAA Championships.
Smith will also represent Sec. V at the NYSPHSAA for the second consecutive season after claiming the Div. II 189-pound championship with a 6-3 decision over Shane Davidson in Saturday’s championship match. Smith placed seventh at 172 lbs. at last season’s state championships.
Lyndonville will send two wrestlers to the NYSPHSAA meet, including Div. II 172-pound champion Payton Grabowski, who earned a slim 7-6 decision over Alan Anthony of North Rose Wolcott in the title match. The Tigers’ Sebastian Temich will join his teammate in Albany following a second-place finish at Div. II 152 lbs. Lyndonville’s storybook season continues days after it claimed the Sec. V Class B3 team championship.
Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton’s Wyatt Sartori and Alexander’s Ben Merrill also advanced to their respective title matches, punching their tickets to the state championships. Sartori fell short of a title at Div. II 102 lbs. and Merrill claimed a second-place finish at Div. II 138 lbs.
“This kid gave up at least eight-to-ten lbs. to his opponents all year as well as half a foot in height to most,” said D/W-C head coach Justin Walker of his seventh-grade wrestler. “But that never bothered him, in fact it made him hungrier I think.”
Joining Sartori within Div. II’s 102-pound weight class was Letchworth’s Joe Scott, who placed third, ensuring his position in the state championship field. The top three wrestlers from each weight class within Div. II advanced to the NYPHSAA meet, while just the top two finishers within Div. I had their tickets punched. Letchworth’s Chris Shearing joined his teammate in finishing third at Div. II 160 lbs., advancing him to Albany two weeks from now.
Two Perry wrestlers earned third-place finishes, including Holden Kelly at Div. II 132 lbs. and Noah Leitten at Div. II 145 lbs.
“These two are the ones that make this team work,” said Perry head coach Phil Leitten. “Being young and determined with every obstacle in the way. Look out for the tandem coming.”
Avon/Geneseo’s Ryan Farley also finished third at Div. II 110 lbs., which earned him a second straight trip to the NYSPHSAA Championships.
The state meet will take place the weekend of Feb. 24 at MVP Arena in Albany.
