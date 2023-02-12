wrestling

Eleven GLOW region grapplers punched tickets to the NYSPHSAA Championships set to take place in Albany in two weeks. Alex Brasky/Batavia Daily News

BROCKPORT — Of the 65 wrestlers that will represent Section V at the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships in Albany, 11 hail from the GLOW region following a banner day at Saturday’s ‘Super Sectionals.’

Highlighting the list of top-three finishers were three division champions, as Batavia/Attica’s Casper Stewart, Byron-Bergen’s Malachi Smith and Lyndonville’s Payton Grabowski all secured first-place honors within their respective weight classes.

