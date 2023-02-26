ALBANY — Both GLOW region grapplers who had advanced to the semifinal within their respective weight class at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships fell short of claiming the ultimate prize, with Batavia junior Casper Stewart and Alexander senior Ben Merrill finishing third and fourth, respectively. Stewart took a top-three finish in Division I, 152 lbs, while Merrill claimed fourth place within Div. II, 138 lbs.

Stewart, who finished fourth at 138 lbs. a season ago, entered this season’s state championships seeded No. 2 at 152 lbs. where he rolled through his first two opponents on Friday after earning a first-round bye. Stewart earned a win by technical fall during the pre-quarterfinal, ousting Massena senior Colden Hardy, 15-0, in 3:27. The Batavia junior followed that up with a quarterfinal win over Iona Prep junior Eric Grant via a rapid pin in :51.

