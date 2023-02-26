ALBANY — Both GLOW region grapplers who had advanced to the semifinal within their respective weight class at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships fell short of claiming the ultimate prize, with Batavia junior Casper Stewart and Alexander senior Ben Merrill finishing third and fourth, respectively. Stewart took a top-three finish in Division I, 152 lbs, while Merrill claimed fourth place within Div. II, 138 lbs.
Stewart, who finished fourth at 138 lbs. a season ago, entered this season’s state championships seeded No. 2 at 152 lbs. where he rolled through his first two opponents on Friday after earning a first-round bye. Stewart earned a win by technical fall during the pre-quarterfinal, ousting Massena senior Colden Hardy, 15-0, in 3:27. The Batavia junior followed that up with a quarterfinal win over Iona Prep junior Eric Grant via a rapid pin in :51.
Stewart advanced to take on Frankie Volpe of Happauge in the 152-pound semifinal on Saturday, falling 5-2 to drop to the consolation bracket where he earned a 10-4 decision over Hilton’s Landon Lazarek to finish third.
Merrill, a senior, entered the state championships seeded No. 3, earning a first-round bye before he took down senior Demetrius Massey of Red Hook in the pre-quarterfinal via a technical fall, 18-2, in 5:08. Merrill then earned a slim 1-0 decision over Central Valley Academy sophomore Cooper Reed in Friday’s quarterfinal.
The Trojans senior advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round where he will met Nick Noto of HF-L, who defeated Merrill via a pin in the Section V 138-pound final at the state qualifier. This time around, Merrill fared better, going the distance before falling by an 11-4 decision. Merrill then moved to the consolation bracket, where he fell to Eagle Academy’s Cameron Mayfield, 4-2, to take fourth.
Other GLOW region place-winners included:Letchworth’s Joe Scott (seventh, D-II 102 lbs.); Avon/Geneseo’s Ryan Farley (eighth, DII 110 lbs); Letchworth’s Chris Shearing (seventh, DII 160 lbs.); Byron-Bergen’s Malachi Smith (sixth, DII 189 lbs.).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.