BATAVIA — The richest night of harness racing all summer will be held at Batavia Downs on Saturday when total purses of $467,400 will be in play for participants of the heavily stake-laden card. Post time for the first of 15 races is at 6 p.m.
The New York Sire Stakes will be back in Genesee County, this time featuring both colt and gelding and filly divisions of 3-year-old trotters. Those three races alone are worth $234,900 and coupled with three $20,000 divisions of NYSS Excelsior events, totals $294,900 in purses for the state-bred trotters.
Also on the card is Batavia Downs’ signature event, the $75,000 Robert J. Kane Memorial Invitational Pace which has attracted some of the best Open pacers currently racing in North America.
The feature races start with one division of NYSS 3-year-old male trotters going to post for a jackpot of $119,800 and includes two top trotters from their division going postward.
Kierkegaard K (Chapter Seven-Gone Baby Gone) has four wins this year including two NYSS events and an elimination of the MGM Yonkers Trot. But he also won the Empire Breeders Classic at Vernon Downs in 1:50.3. That mark has him tied as the fastest 3-year-old trotter of either gender to this point of 2023 with Hambletonian winner Tactical Approach and Hambletonian Oaks winner Heaven Hanover. As if that line on his resume isn’t enough, with his earnings of $209,351, Kierkegaard K is also the 11th highest earner in North America among all 3-year-old trotters. After making a break in his Hambletonian elimination at the end of July, Kierkegaard K came back with a NYSS win and a third place finish in the Beal Memorial at Mohegan Sun Pocono last week, bringing him into this race off two solid efforts and looking like the one to beat.
Kierkegaard K starts from post three with Mark Macdonald in the bike for trainer Ake Svanstedt.
Chapercraz (Crazy Wow-Chaperess) has also had a big year with three wins, including two NYSS outings. But the gelding was only a little over two lengths away from having three more wins and all in very big races. Chapercraz finished second by a head in the MGM Yonkers Trot elimination, second by three-quarters of a length in that final and second by 1-1/4 lengths in the Zweig Trot at Vernon. But all those seconds still paid well and as a result, Chapercraz is currently the seventh richest 3-year-old trotter in North America. After not missing the board in eight consecutive starts, Chapercraz got stung last week at Saratoga, parked four-deep into turn one before getting the lead past the :27.1 quarter. But he never saw the pylons until the three-eighths and that took its toll at the end of the mile and gave him his first out since May.
Chapercraz looks to rebound from post four with Joe Bongiorno in the bike for trainer Ron Burke.
Next are two NYSS divisions for 3-year-old trotting fillies. The first group goes for $57,000 and none of the five fillies have won a NYSS event this year.
Five Fish Species (Chapter Seven-Stylemaker) comes into this race on a tear, winning three out of her last four starts including two Excelsior races. She is making her first NYSS start here for trainer Megan Scran who has Mark Macdonald in the bike from post three.
Usosweet Blue Chip (Devious Man-Twin B Kisses) finished second in the NYSS at Yonkers last week, has one Excelsior win earlier this year and is the highest 2023 earner of this group. Marcus Miller will drive from post two for his father, trainer Erv Miller.
On The House (Chapter Seven-On Your Tab) has drawn terribly in her last three NYSS events but still was able to grab two checks. Prior to that she was a willing winner from post one in an overnight at Mohegan Sun Pocono. Here she drew post four for trainer Ake Svanstedt who has Jim Morrill Jr. In the sulky.
The second division is a six horse affair going for $58,100 and Royal Filly (Chapter Seven-Swinging Royalty) looks to get the most attention from the bettors.
Royal Filly is a four-time winner this year, including a victory in the Empire Breeders Classic and three NYSS races, two of which came in her last three starts. Her $190,697 in earnings has her the fifth richest and her mark of 1:52 has her the eighth fastest 3-year-old trotting filly in North America to this point. Royal Filly has drawn post one and trainer Tony Alagna has Tyler Buter back in the bike for this outing.
Woolco (Chapter Seven-Upside Hanover) is also a four-time winner and they were at both NYSS and Excelsior levels. And aside from one unfortunate break, Woolco has been first or second six out of her seven starts this year. Leaving from post six, trainer Bob Krivelin has Jim Morrill Jr. at the lines for the second time this year. The first outing with Morrill was a win.
Canterbury Hanover (Chapter Seven-Charmed Life) is another consistent performer with a win, second and third in her last three starts and all in NYSS action. She is the second highest earner among this group and is poised to make a strong statement. It will be a homecoming of sorts for trainer/driver Jeff Gregory who started his career at Batavia Downs. Canterbury Hanover drew post four.
Finally, the $75,000 Robert J. Kane Memorial Invitational Pace has drawn what appears to be, the toughest overall field in the 17 year history of the race.
Covered Bridge ships in fresh off a win in the 64th Gold Cup and Saucer Pace at Red Shores in Charlottetown, PEI last week. After winning his elimination in 1:51.2 by four lengths, Covered Bridge came back in the final from post nine and won the final in 1:50.3 after being parked out four-deep at three-quarters. Covered Bridge also took a seasonal mark of 1:49.4 at Yonkers in June. His 13 wins this year have earned him $390,985 and he is likely to become a millionaire by the end of business on Saturday night as he is only $5,325 shy of that mark now.
Jordan Stratton will be at the lines again for owner/trainer Mark Ford and will start from post five.
Rocknroll Runa A (Rock N Roll Heaven-She’s A Runa) has excelled on half mile tracks since landing in North America and you needn’t look any further back than his last three starts for proof as he has been dominant in the Open at Yonkers. He also finished second in consecutive weeks at Plainridge Park while chasing two track records in those races. His extreme tactical speed and middle of the pack draw makes him very dangerous in here.
Jason Bartlett will drive Rocknroll Runa A from post six for trainer Larry Stalbaum.
The field of eight also features millionaires This Is The Plan ($3,082,603) and None Bettor A ($1,145,227), 12-time 2023 winner Idealsomemagic A and last week’s Batavia Downs Open winner and recent import, Mirragon A.
The Robert J. Kane Memorial Invitational Pace is named in honor of the former chairman of the Western Regional Off Track Betting Corporation (WROTB) and his vision for a defunct racetrack. In 1998 Robert Kane saw the opportunity for WROTB to keep harness racing alive in Western New York and convinced the group to purchase the shuttered Batavia Downs. He then worked diligently for four years to obtain a racing license from the state of New York in order to re-open the track in 2002.
With the improvement of the live racing product, multiple expansions of the gaming floor and addition of the top rated hotel in the years since the acquisition, what once was an empty building is now the pre-eminent attraction in all of Genesee County and that is due to the vision of Robert J. Kane.
Families are encouraged to bring the kids early on Saturday to have their picture taken with one of the Budweiser Clydesdales, who will be on hand from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a track-side meet and greet. Also, there will be a Kane Memorial T-Shirt giveaway that night. You must be a Players Club member and swipe your card (starting at 4:30 p.m.) to receive a slip redeemable after the seventh race.