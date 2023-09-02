The area’s largest running race is returning to Geneseo this Sunday. The Village and Town of Geneseo will see hundreds of runners turn out for the 19th annual Oak Tree Half Marathon and 5K Run/Walk. This event raises funds to support Genesee Valley Conservancy’s local conservation efforts.
The community is reminded that several Village of Geneseo streets will close between 7:45am and 9:00am for the safety of the 700 race participants. Roads to close will be Route 39 from Geneseo Central School into the Village, Main Street, Center Street, Highland Road, and North Street. Drivers are asked to plan accordingly to avoid these temporary closures.
The Oak Tree Half Marathon allows participants to run along a unique course that features historic downtown Geneseo and the rural countryside of Nations Road that offers scenic vistas of farms and forests for runners. The Oak Tree 5K brings runners past the Conservancy’s Island Preserve, through historic downtown Geneseo, and through several residential streets in the Village. Both courses end at the Geneseo Central School track.
Organized by Genesee Valley Conservancy, the event is the largest fundraising event for the organization. Executive Director Benjamin Gajewski is excited to bring runners back to Geneseo this year, “it is always a thrill to see 700 runners coming down the street testing their fitness, but I am most excited every year to see the strong community support of this unique event and for raising funds to support our local land conservation efforts.”
Not only does this event raise important funds for local conservation work, the courses show off over 3,000 acres of lands protected by the Conservancy, including the Island Preserve which is used by every student during their time at Geneseo Central School.”
The Oak Tree Races take place on Sunday September 3rd starting with the 8am Oak Tree Half Marathon which begins on Route 39 near the Geneseo Central School, travels to main street, before returning north to Nations Road, Roots Tavern Road, and Huston Road, before returning to the school for the finish.
The companion Oak Tree 5K race begins just after, starting at 8:15 and circles through the Village of Geneseo before finishing at the Geneseo Central School Track.
Gajewski reminds the community to step out to watch these runners compete. “for many, this is their first half marathon, the culmination of a summer long of training and getting in shape to attempt the feat of runner 13.1 miles. Words of encouragement along the course is always welcome from our runners!”
The Oak Tree Race is supported by Tompkins Community Bank among a dozen other local businesses that support the race and the mission of Genesee Valley Conservancy to protect land in the Genesee Valley.
For more infomation visit www.oaktreerace.org