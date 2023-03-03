Lindsey Meys/For The Daily News

DANSVILLE — In just her first season at the helm, head coach Arin Beldin has the Dansville girls basketball team back in the Section V championship game.

The top-seeded Mustangs are 16-6 and they will meet No. 3 Hornell (14-8) for the Class B2 title, with tip-off scheduled for 12:45 p.m. on Saturday at Rush-Henrietta High School.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1