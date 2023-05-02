ALEXANDER — Over the past number of years, Alexander senior Jadyn Mullen has become one of the most accomplished local track and field athletes in recent memory.
A multi-year Genesee Region League All-Star, Mullen has owned the track for the Trojans since she burst onto the scene as a youngster, and she has continued to better herself year after year, leading into her final high school campaign this spring. And now, all that hard work and dedication has paid off.
Earlier this week, Mullen signed with Penn State University to continue her track and field career next year at the Division I level. Mullen would like to enter into the field of radiology but she has yet to decide on a major.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Alexander track and field and swimming coach Linda Hume said. “In the past 10 years, Alexander has had swimmers, wrestlers and track athletes all successfully compete at the D1, D2 and D3 levels. The smaller, less heralded sports, in my opinion, produce quality athletes that set individual goals as well as team goals, with an internal motivation to achieve their best performances. These athletes also succeed in the classroom, and Jadyn is a prime example of that. She has the talent, the drive, and the time management skills to be respected by all athletes and students here at Alexander.”
Already a four-time GR outdoor track and field all-star, Mullen entered this spring after she won the 100-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles and 2,000-meter steeplechase last season at the league championship meet, while she also won both hurdles events at the Section V Class B3 championships last season.
Earlier this spring, Mullen competed at the Adidas Indoor Track Nationals, held in Virginia Beach, VA. She would go on to place second overall in the pentathlon and earned All-American status with her podium finish. Also, she had a personal best of 05-06 in the high jump, besting her previous mark by five inches.
Mullen’s total score for the pentathlon was 3,328 points. She would put together quality finishes of :09.5 in the 60-meter hurdles, 05-06 in the high jump, 32-03 in shot put, 14-06 in long jump, and 2:25.73 for the 800-meter run.
“I’ve been fortunate to watch Jadyn develop as an athlete and young lady over the past few years, both in swimming and on the track, and she is never satisfied with just doing the basics,” Hume said. “Jadyn is always questioning what she can do to improve — asking for tougher workouts, hitting the weight room, tweaking the small details to improve her performances. She did dual sports this winter, participating in both indoor track and swimming. With swim and track meets every weekend, she went out and performed at a top level every time. She knows what she wants to achieve, and nothing stands in her way. Jadyn has earned the Devin Snyder Award the past two years as Most Outstanding Track Performer within her sectional class. I can appreciate that my fellow coaches respect her abilities and drive and have voted for her to receive this honor each year.”
During her spectacular winter campaign, Mullen earned the Daily News/LCN Track Nation Award for the top girls indoor track performer. She won titles in the 55-meter hurdles and 600-meter run at the Section V Class A4 Championships and also helped guide the Trojans’ 1600-meter relay team to an appearance at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships, where it finished eighth. At the NYSPHSAA Championships, Mullen recorded a 17th-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles and an 18th-place finish in the 600-meter run.
In the pool this winter, Mullen won the Genesee Region League championship in both the 50 and 100 freestyle for the third straight season, while she also won her second 50 freestyle title at the GR/NO Championship. And all of her accomplishments both on the track and in the pool have not been lost on her coaches, teachers and peers throughout Alexander High School.
“It is huge for the program and brings a sense of pride for Alexander,” Hume said. “Jadyn sets an example every day in practice by working on multiple events, and if she doesn’t get to everything, she stays after to work more. For our meets, she can step in and compete in any event if needed for the team. She has been a captain for the past two years, and is always offering support for her teammates. Whether it’s a compliment during a workout, a ‘good job’ after a race, or working with the modified kids on field events, Jadyn is one of the most humble and gracious kids I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. Hopefully the younger students will also see that you don’t have to be focused on just one thing to succeed. Jadyn has been a four-sport athlete, involved in the music program and the drama productions, a member of National Honor Society, and works 4-5 days a week at two jobs.”
This past fall Mullen picked up her fourth Genesee Region League All-Star selection for cross country after she finished second in Division II and third overall at the league championship with a time of 20:59, while she was eighth at the sectional championship (20:35), fifth at the Byron-Bergen Invite (22:11) and sixth at the Alexander Invite (21:02).
This past indoor season, she placed first in the pentathlon at the Ocean Breeze Invitational with 3,352 points, while she was also a winner at the Rochester Winter Track League Championship in both the 600 and the 55-meter hurdles.
For Hume, having watched Mullen grow into the athlete she is today has been nothing short of special.
“Nothing but respect and admiration,” Hume said. “Jadyn is the student-athlete every coach dreams of having in their program. She is just a pleasant kid to be around, and has self-confidence and talent without an attitude. Her humility and success in the classroom was learned at home — Jadyn comes from a great family who has supported her at every turn and kept her grounded. I have known her family for many years, and I truly appreciated all that they have done to raise such a great young lady.”
Last weekend, Mullen continued to build her legacy with a strong performance at the 46th annual His and Hers Track Invitational at Churchville-Chili. Mullen won the girls’ pentathlon, earning the Lance Bush Award, which was named in honor of the meet’s founder. To win she scored 3,040 points, eclipsing the New York State Public High School Athletic Association super standard and earning her the top ranking in the state. The Trojans senior finished first in four of the five events and also added a second-place finish.
And it is because of performances like those that Hume feels Mullen will have no problem continuing to succeed at the next level.
“Jadyn will fit in extremely well on Penn State’s track and field team,” Hume said. “Most likely she will be a multi-athlete (pentathlon for indoor, heptathlon for outdoor), and will step up to any challenge she is given. Maddie Pitts from Victor (a current multi-event athlete) is on the team and they are very similar athletes. Having someone like that to work side-by-side with at practice only makes you better. I expect Jadyn to continue her winning ways at the next level and to make a run at national qualifying standards for both indoor and outdoor. As for a ceiling, I don’t think Jadyn knows what that means.”
Alexander will continue its track and field season at home on Wednesday.