At will all come down to this as five local teams will be playing for the coveted sectional title on Saturday at numerous fields across the region.
A trio of No. 2 seeds in Batavia, Bath-Haverling and Lyndonville will be looking to hoist the block, while No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 6 Letchworth will be trying to do the same.
Here is a look at Saturday’s championship contests
CLASS B1
NO. 1 WATERLOO (17-4) vs. NO. 2 BATAVIA (15-6)
At Webster-Thomas, 11 a.m.
The Blue Devils have been one of the hotter teams toward the end of the season as they have won seven out of their last eight games heading into the title game. Batavia hammered Livonia in the quarterfinals before it needed a late rally to outlast Midlakes in the semifinals.
Lila Fortes has been strong with the stick this spring for Batavia. Coming into the postseason she was leading the team with an average of .508 with 23 runs scored and 18 RBI, while Julia Clark has had another impressive season, hitting .448 with 12 extra-base hits, 22 RBI and 18 runs scored.
The balanced Blue Devils offense has also gotten big-time efforts from Libby Grazioplene (.381, 13 runs, 15 RBI) and Arianna Almekinder (.375, 13 runs, 5 RBI) as they waded through a tough Monroe County and non-league schedule.
Giana Mruczek and Almekinder have shared time in the circle for Batavia. Heading into the Class B1 tournament, Mruczek was 8-4 with a 4.85 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings, while Almekinder was 4-2 with an ERA of 3.63 and 40 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings
Waterloo, the winners of last year’s B1 sectional title, has won eight straight games.
Kennedy Beniamino has been strong at the plate all season, hitting .516 with two home runs, 29 runs batted in and 28 runs scored; she also pitched to a 3.00 ERA.
Nadya Clingerman is hitting .386 with a home run, 23 runs batted in and 21 runs scored, while she has pitched to a 2.79 ERA.
Also at the plate for Waterloo, Logan Amidon is hitting .364 with 16 RBI and 14 runs scored.
Waterloo ripped Geneva in the quarterfinals before they escaped with a 5-4 win over Hornell in the semifinals.
CLASS B2
NO. 1 WELLSVILLE (18-1) vs. NO. 2 BATH-HAVERLING (16-2)
At Webster Thomas, 1:30 p.m.
Wellsville is looking to defend its 2022 and 2021 Section V Class B2 titles, while the lone loss for the Lions came to DuBois Central Catholic as a part of its tough non-league schedule. Meanwhile, Bath-Haverling has only lost once in its past 17 games, with the Rams’ only two setbacks coming to Honeoye Falls-Lima and Victor.
Kaili Witherell has been outstanding in the circle all season as she has gone 14-2 with an ERA of 0.14 and nine shutouts. Witherell has struck out 233 and walked just 21 with 34 hits allowed in over 100 innings pitched. Witherell struck out 21 and allowed just two hits in a complete-game shutout in the quarterfinals over Mynderse, while she added 17 strikeouts in a semifinal win over Wayland-Cohocton.
At the plate, Caydence Spears, Witherell and Madison Coots have all had spectacular seasons.
Spears is hitting .580 with 14 doubles, a home run, a team-high 27 RBI and 17 runs scored, Witherell is at .529 with seven doubles, four triples, a home run, a team-high 20 runs scored and 11 RBI and Coots is at .479 with four doubles, three triples, three home runs, 13 runs scored and 12 RBI. Meanwhile, Makayla Smith is hitting .322 with 17 runs scored and 12 driven in.
Wellsville has had no issues in the postseason as it hammered Aquinas 14-0 and followed that up with a 15-0 win over Penn Yan in the semifinals.
Makenzie Cowburn got the win in the circle in the semifinals, while Lindsay Stuck, Makenna Dunbar, Emma Dunnaway and Sawyer Burke have been some of the players that have hit well for the Lions this spring.
CLASS C1
NO. 6 LETCHWORTH (15-7) vs. NO. 8 ADDISON (15-7)
At Eastridge High School, 1 p.m.
It may have entered the postseason as just the No. 6 seed but Abbie DeRock and Letchworth has been on a mission. After routs of Canisteo-Greenwood and Sodus to open the tournament, Letchworth edged Jessie Crye and Avon 4-2 in the semifinals on Thursday.
In the win over the Braves DeRock had 10 strikeouts and allowed just five hits and she had been special all regular season.
Limited a bit by injury, DeRock threw three no-hitters this season and had struck out 120 with an ERA of 1.50 in 66 innings pitched prior to the playoffs. DeRock is also batting .323.
Morgan Brace has been a force at the dish again this season, entering the postseason hitting .493 with five doubles, eight triples, eight home runs and 31 RBIs. The sophomore trio of Kaylie Emmons and twins Alexis and Grace Mitchell have also come along. Alexis Mitchell is batting .347, Grace Mitchell is batting .305 and Emmons is batting .339. Reagan Bannister struggled early at the plate but has reemerged, hitting .351.
Another ‘Cinderella’ team, Addison has made quite the run as it has knocked off No. 1 seed Bloomfield and No. 4 seed Oakfield-Alabama to reach the title game.
In the circle it will be Makayla Miller, who has pitched to a 2.60 ERA and is averaging seven strikeouts per seven innings.
CLASS D1
NO. 2 LYNDONVILLE (15-3) vs. NO. 4 NOTRE DAME (16-5)
At Fillmore High School, 1 p.m.
A pair of Genesee Region League rivals will hit the diamond for the Class D1 block on Saturday.
Quietly, Lyndonville went 10-3 in the league this year and captured the divisional title, while the Tigers ripped Genesee Valley/Belfast in the quarterfinals before they outlasted Honeoye in the semifinals, 10-8.
Heading into the postseason, Lorelei Dillenbeck had a .533 batting avg. with six doubles, six triples and four home runs, while sister Addie Dillenbeck had a .500 batting average with six doubles, two triples and two home runs.
Senior Brianna Krisher has had a hot bat as of late as well for the Tigers, while pitcher Haley Shaffer is having a good year in the circle.
Lyndonville is looking for its first sectional title since 2017.
The Fighting Irish have been dangerous all season behind a number of solid players, including pitchers Loretta Sorochty and Mia Treleaven. Heading into the postseason, Sorochty was 11-4 with a 2.32 ERA with 172 strikeouts in 93 innings, while Treleaven was 3-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 49 Ks in just 27 frames. Sorochty was also hitting .456 with 35 runs and 16 RBI, while Treleaven was at .444 with nine doubles, two home runs, 33 RBI and 27 runs. Sorochty was remarkable in the circle against Keshequa, as she hurled a complete game while allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out six.
Katie Landers (.431, 10 doubles, 21 RBI, 32 runs) and Kaydence Stehlar (.463, nine doubles three home runs, 33 RBI, 19 runs) have also been impressive for this potent team.
The Fighting Irish edged Alfred-Almond in the quarterfinals before they took down top-seed Keshequa 7-4 in the semifinals on Thursday.
Notre Dame won both regular season contests this season, 9-8 and 9-6.