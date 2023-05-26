Photo Provided Notre Dame senior Aaron Treleaven has signed to compete in track and field and football at Hartwick College in Oneonta next year. Treleaven is believed to be the first Notre Dame male athlete to sign for two college level sports. Treleaven has been an outstanding member of the Fighting Irish track and field teams from 2019 thru 2022, winning the Class B4 sectional championship in the discus in 2021 while earning Genesee Region All-Star recognitions. He was also a standout swimmer for six years for Batavia/Notre Dame, where he earned multiple Genesee Region League All-Star recognitions, won multiple sectional titles and qualified for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships. Treleaven was recently named Co-Salutatorian for the Class of 2023 by posting a GPA that placed him tied for second in his class. He will be majoring in physics