LAKE PLACID – A total of 1,443 athletes are registered to compete in the Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games in the final competitors’ list released on Thursday, Dec. 22.

The list shows 595 universities from 43 countries have registered athletes to compete, which will also feature 743 officials. Athletes are nominated by their international university student federations based on performance in each of their sports.

