20101008 Sabres logo

Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves as the Florida Panthers defeated the host Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday afternoon.

Florida is 5-2-0 in its past seven games, its best stretch of the season.

FieldLevelMedia