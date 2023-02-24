ALBANY — Lyndonville’s Payton Grabowski and Sebastian Temich have been linked since they joined the Tigers’ varsity program.
Working diligently alongside one another, serving as drill partners for much of their time in the mat, each member of the dynamic duo has worked together to help the other sharpen one’s skills while pursuing any high school grapplers ultimate goal - a spot on the floor at MVP Arena in Albany for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Wrestling Championships.
Following years of commitment, and countless hours put in together toward improving their abilities, Grabowski and Temich remain linked as they take the drive east on the I-90 toward wrestling immortality. For, both Tigers wrestlers had their ticket to the NYSPHSAA Championships punched two weeks ago at the Section V State Qualifier. Grabowski finished first at 172 lbs. within Division II, while Temich took home a second-place finish at 152 lbs.
This weekend will be the first in six years that Lyndonville will send multiple wrestlers to the state championships, and if you ask Tigers co-coach James Zeliff, with Grabowski and Temich having the other by their side will continue to provide the duo a distinct advantage, as it has over many years of development.
“I think it is to our advantage to send multiple wrestlers as it gives each guy a support system to help navigate a big experience,” said Zeliff. “I look forward to watching them continue to push each other as they have, particularly the last two seasons, and building on the rich tradition of wrestling we have in Lyndonville.”
Grabowski finished the Section V season with a 42-5 record, a sectional title and a first-place finish at the state qualifier. Grabowski recorded the 100th victory of his career this season.
“When he gets out on the mat, he is all business,” said Zeliff of Grabowski, a senior. “Everybody knew how much the win at supers meant to him. But doing it is a different thing. To put in the work it takes to become successful in wrestling is difficult. Everyone wants to be successful. But are you doing the right things? Are you keeping your weight in check? Are you showing up to every practice? Are you committing to the offseason? Are you listening to you coaches? He does everything right. So that stoic look you see on his face during matches is not an angry or upset look. It’s just a singular focus.”
Temich has posted a record of 39-8 entering the state championships, having also record the 100th victory of his career this season.
“During COVID everything shut down, Sebastian was in Coach (Joe) Suhr’s garage, shadow-wrestling by himself and watching videos while trying to do moves on his brother,” said Zeliff of Temich, a junior, and his great work ethic. “He really just has that focus. He loves the sport, he loves to win, he likes to try different things and he’s a very intuitive wrestler. He’s got great instincts in the sport that he just tries to feel things out and you know he’s going to make a push for the win, no matter the opponent.”
With the pride of Lyndonville set to take the mats in Albany, there’s never been a better time to be a Tigers’ wrestling fan.
Follow along with the Daily News’ coverage of the NYSPHSAA Wrestling Championships, beginning this evening.
