Photo Provided The Lyndonville Tigers claimed the Section V Wrestling Class B3 title.

ALBANY — Lyndonville’s Payton Grabowski and Sebastian Temich have been linked since they joined the Tigers’ varsity program.

Working diligently alongside one another, serving as drill partners for much of their time in the mat, each member of the dynamic duo has worked together to help the other sharpen one’s skills while pursuing any high school grapplers ultimate goal - a spot on the floor at MVP Arena in Albany for the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Wrestling Championships.

