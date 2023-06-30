LANCASTER — Driving from 12th to 1st, Orchard Park, NY’s Patrick Emerling won the Ol’ Boy Cup VII presented by Thermal Foams for the Race of Champions Modified Series at Lancaster Motorplex Thursday night. It was the 60thappearance all time at Lancaster for the Race of Champions Modified Series. Dave Wollaber from North Tonawanda, NY won his first Mighty TQ Midget feature of the season. Chris Deyoe Jr from East Otto, NY would win his second 4 Cylinder feature of the season.
Brothers Trevor and Tyler Catalano brought the car field of Race of Champions Modifieds to the green flag for the Ol’ Boy Cup 60 with Trevor taking the lead, with Tyler Catalano being pressured by Daren Scherer, George Skora III, and Zane Zeiner. Scherer would take second away on lap two and would go after Catalano for the lead. Paulie Hartwig III and Timmy Catalano would bounce nerfbars, with Hartwig hitting the Thermal Foam to bring out the race’s first caution on lap four.
Trevor Catalano would reclaim the lead on the restart, with Tyler regaining the runner-up position on lap six, with Zane Zeiner, Scherer, and Skora into the top five. Patrick Emerling would work his way into the top ten on lap nine, after passing Timmy Catalano and Roger Coss. Emerling’s move to the front continued, as on lap 11, he and Tommy Catalano worked in sixth and seventh place respectively. Emerling passed Tommy Catalano to take over sixth place on lap 13. Emerling passed Daren Scherer on lap 18 to move into fifth place. Zane Zeiner would take over second from Tyler Catalano on lap 21 and would go after race leader Trevor Catalano. Emerling passed Skora to take over fourth place on lap 24.
Jeff Szafraniec would bring out the second caution of the event on lap 25 after coming to a stop in turn four. On the restart, Catalano would have the lead, but the Whelen safety lights would immediately come back on as Paulie Hartwig III came to a stop in turn two. Zeiner would take the lead on lap 26, as Patrick Emerling, Tyler Catalano, and Tommy Catalano would all race in the top five. Trevor would regain the lead on lap 27, with Zeiner reclaiming the top spot on lap 28. Patrick Emerling would take over second on lap 30, as Emerling went from 12th to second in the first half of the race.
The lap 32 restart would see Emerling take the lead away from Zeiner, as Tyler and Trevor Catalano raced for third, with oldest brother Tommy racing in fifth place. Shawn Nye would spin in turn three after slight contact from Jack Ely sent the 2021 Lancaster Sportsman track champion into the Thermal Foam, with 2022 divisional champion George Skora ending his night via the tow truck. On the restart, Emerling would take off in the lead, with Tommy Catalano moving past brother Trevor to take over fourth place. Andy Jankowiak would make his first appearance in the top five on lap 42, as Jankowiak moved by Trevor Catalano. Jankowiak restarted the race in 17th after making an early pit visit. Jack Ely would battle with Jankowiak, and Tommy Catalano for fourth place in the late going, as Emerling started to pull away from the field. The caution would come out on lap 57, as Andy Jankowiak spun in turn two. Jack Ely would pass Tommy Catalano for fourth place on the restart, as Emerling would pull away from the field to score the win, his 10th of his career at Lancaster.
Dan Dressel and Mike Piccirilli were on the front row for the Street Stocks feature event, with Dressel showing the way. Tommy Wentland spun on the front straightaway to bring out the caution on lap three. Dustin Novoa would take over the lead on the restart, with Piccirilli regaining second. Mark Hoch would work his way up to third place, with Jacob Gustafson and John Carlson battling for fourth place. Mark Hoch would take over second with nine laps to go and would go after race leader Novoa. Teej Cochrane spun in turn one to bring out the caution on lap 16. Mark Hoch would take the lead away on lap 19, after battling for several laps with leader Dustin Novoa. Jacob Gustafson would take over second on lap 21 and would go after the leader Mark Hoch. Hoch would hold off Gustafson to score his second win of the season.
Chris Deyoe Jr would take the lead away from Connor Kurdziel on the start of the 4 Cylinders feature event. Josh Schosek would take over second and would quickly go after race leader Deyoe for the lead. Deyoe and Schosek would pull away from the field and would battle for the lead and eventually, the win. Schosek would try everything in his power to get by Deyoe, but Chris Deyoe Jr would go on to score the win, his second of the season.
Vinnie Christiano Jr and Brian Schulz were on the front row for the 20-lap Mighty TQ Midgets feature with Schulz leading Christiano, Nick Groff, Dave Wollaber, and Andrew Nye. Christiano Jr would reclaim the lead on lap two, with Dave Wollaber moving into third place. Schulz would reclaim the lead on lap six, with Wollaber taking over second place. While using lap traffic, Dave Wollaber would take over the lead. Kyle Hutchinson would work his way into the top five, taking fourth away from Christiano on lap 10. Wollaber, Schulz, and Andy Nye would pull away from the field and would battle for the win amongst those three competitors. Wollaber held off Schulz and Nye to score the win, his first of the season and 33rd of his Lancaster career.
Stock car racing action continues at Lancaster on Thursday, July 13, with the Monroe Extinguisher Sportsman, Street Stocks, 4 Cylinders, and the Mighty TQ Midgets in racing action. Also, on tap will be the King Wolf Productions Big Wheels! Kids aged 3-12 can sign up at the picnic tables in the main concourse when gates open and race during intermission and can participate in the Kids Korner Craft hosted by the 50/50 ticket sellers. Pit gates will open at 4pm, grandstands open at 5:30pm, and racing will begin at 7pm sharp.
