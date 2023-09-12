Jim Trotter is an ex- NFL Network employee who has filed a racial discrimination claim against the NFL, arguing that he was fired for speaking out about the NFL’s lack of diversity in the league office, coaching ranks and its own media operation. Trotter made some scathing allegations against Bills owner Terry Pegula and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Trotter had previously gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), for questioning NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the NFL’s lack of diversity during the lead-up to the 2023 Super Bowl.
Trotter, who currently writes for The Athletic, filed a 53-page complaint in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday.
As a part of that complaint, Trotter mentioned what he felt were racist comments by Pegula and Jones that he felt weren’t properly addressed by NFL Network officials.
Trotter claims that in September 2020, during a meeting with an NFL media reporter, Pegula spoke about the recent emphasis on social activism by NFL players, specifically those in support of Black Lives Matter.
“If the Black players don’t like it here, they should go backto Africa and see how bad it is,” said Pegula, per the claim.
The claim also states that in August 2020, when Trotter asked Jones about the lack of Black employees in decision-making positions at the NFL, the Cowboys owner gave an incendiary response.
“If Blacks feel some kind of way, they should buy their own team and hire who they want to hire,” said Jones according to the complaint.
Trotter followed up the claim by saying officials at the NFL Network ordered him to not use Jones’ comments publicly.
Pegula and Jones have both refuted Trotter’s version of events.
“The statement attributed to me in Mr. Trotter’s complaint is absolutely false,” read a statement issued by Pegula. “I am horrified that anyone would connect me to an allegation of this kind. Racism has no place in our society and I am personally disgusted that my name is associated with this complaint.”
Jones responded: “Diversity and inclusion are extremely important to me personally and to the NFL. The representation made by Jim Trotter of a conversation that occurred over three years ago with myself and our VP of Player Personnel Will McClay is simply not accurate.”