PEMBROKE — Pembroke hosted the GLOW Academy Baseball 12U Championship on Thursday and defeated visiting Tri-Town, 11-3, to take the title. The two teams’ matchups are historically as tough as they come for both sides, and this game was no exception.
Pembroke’s ace, Mason Weatherbee earned the win on the mound, hurling five strong innings and striking out five. Connor Caleb was a force behind the plate for the Dragons, while Gavin Liss, Michael Gorski and Harlan Cambell also performed well defensively. Carter Lang paced the Pembroke offense, delivering a bases-clearing shot to centerfield, while Connor Lang added a home run to center. Luke Windnagle, Jackson Loggins, Joe Kohorst and Charles Stringham also collected hits for Pembroke.