Pembroke girls’ hoops Shooting For A Cure! Feb. 3

Courtesy of Pembroke High School Teaming up for this year’s Shooting For A Cure! are Pembroke varsity plaers, front, from left, Karli Houseknecht, Izzy Breeden, Rylee Seelau and Carly Cerasani; and, back, Seneca Calderón, Onolee Easterbrook, Elle Peterson, Olivia Breeden, and Jada Everett.

CORFU — It’s a about two weeks until Pembroke varsity girls’ basketball hosts the Shooting For A Cure! game for the 12th time.

The Dragons are set to take on Oakfield-Alabama at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the high school gym, located at the corner of Routes 5 and 77 (8717 Alleghany Road). Admission is free.

