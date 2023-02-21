Perry hosted the first GLOW Regional Rifle Championship recent with all three Section V teams — Perry, Alexander, and Pavilion — competing to earn invitations to the state championship.
Perry emerged victorious in both the standing and three-position competition.
The Three-Position team representing the GLOW Region at States will be Logan Church, Parker McGarvey, Liam Hyland, Evan Gifford, and Adrian Yang. Kate Green and Devin Bubel of Alexander earned the two All-Star positions and will also compete at States.
The Standing team will be Parker McGarvey, Logan Church, Liam Hyland, Evan Gifford, and Garrison Butler. Kate Green and Devin Bubel earned All-Star positions for this team as well.
Eighth grader Parker McGarvey was the overall winner for standing competition.
The state championship will be held on March 11 in Lancaster.
