The Batavia Lions Club is excited to welcome eight schools to the expanded Batavia Lions Club’s Pete Arras Memorial Tournament that includes both large and small school divisions. This year’s tournament will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Thursday, Dec. 29.

This year, Medina replaces Alexander in the small-school division, while Elba, Oakfield-Alabama and Notre Dame return. In the large-school division, Le Roy, Attica, Roy-Hart and Batavia will battle it out.

