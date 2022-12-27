The Batavia Lions Club is excited to welcome eight schools to the expanded Batavia Lions Club’s Pete Arras Memorial Tournament that includes both large and small school divisions. This year’s tournament will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Thursday, Dec. 29.
This year, Medina replaces Alexander in the small-school division, while Elba, Oakfield-Alabama and Notre Dame return. In the large-school division, Le Roy, Attica, Roy-Hart and Batavia will battle it out.
The action kicks off with the opening round on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., beginning with Le Roy vs. Attica, followed by Elba vs. Oakfield-Alabama, then Medina vs. Notre Dame, and finally, Roy-Hart vs. Batavia. The small-school championship game will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, with the large-school championship game to follow.
All games will be played at Genesee Community College in Batavia and will be streamed on the Batavia Daily News Sports Network.
Last winter it was Oakfield-Alabama winning the small-school tournament, while Le Roy cruised its way to the large school title.
The Hornets defeated rival Notre Dame, 74-61, in the title game behind a combined 38 points from the Cusmano twins. Kaden poured in a team-high 20 points to go with 11 rebounds and three blocks while Kameron added 18 points, also grabbed 11 rebounds and doled out four assists. It was the second small school championship for the Hornets in the eight-team tournament’s history, with their last title coming during the 2019 season.
Meanwhile, behind an MVP effort from the graduated Mitch Hockey, the Knights blew out Attica 58-34 to take home the Pete Arras Memorial large school crown.
Hockey performed well on both ends of the floor to help Le Roy earn the 24-point victory, scoring a game-high 28 points while dishing out four assists, grabbing four rebounds, recording three steals, finishing a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line and contributing solid full-court defense.
Merritt Holly Jr. aided Le Roy’s cause, chipping in 11 points and securing 11 rebounds. Le Roy’s size was neutralized by the interior length of Attica, but Hockey’s hot perimeter shooting and a solid team effort from the free throw line (11-for-14) helped the Knights (7-1) work their way to victory. It was Le Roy’s first win in the Pete Arras Memorial Tournament title game.
However, except for Holly Jr., all of the above names have graduated, leading to a much different tournament this time around.
The two-time defending sectional champion Hornets have gotten off to a 4-1 start, despite losing plenty from those two sectional title teams. Senior guard Kyle Porter has led the way for O-A averaging over 18 points per game. It has been a balanced effort, though, as Brayden Smith, Noah Currier, Aiden Warner and a number of others have gotten into the mix.
The only setback for the Hornets heading into last weekend was a tough loss to league rival Pembroke, though their four wins have all come by at least 14 points, including a 28-point win over Kendall their last time out.
O-A will get an Elba team that has been up and down so far this season and sits at 3-3 after a setback to rival Notre Dame last week.
The relatively inexperienced Lancers have gotten solid contributions from three-year varsity player Connor Scott, as well as fellow captain Jake Walczak and forward Angelo Penna.
Last season the two teams met twice, with O-A winning 60-44 in the opening round of the Lions Club Tournament at GCC and then taking a hard-fought 64-53 contest at Oakfield High School later in the regular season.
Elba finished at 15-8 last season, falling the Class D2 title game to Notre Dame, while O-A finished at 22-2, falling to Avon in the Class C crossover game.
Newcomer Medina will enter and face a Notre Dame squad that has been fighting through plenty of injuries, including to longtime varsity starters Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jimmy Fanara. The Fighting Irish snapped a three-game losing skid last week with a win over rival Elba.
Jordan Welker has led the Fighting Irish with 16.1 points per game to go with five assists and 3.2 steals per night.
Jaden Sherwood has also been solid with 12.4 points, five rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals per game, while Ryan Antinore has done a little bit of everything, averaging seven points and seven rebounds per game.
Fanara has been limited to just two games this season but saw his most significant action against Elba with nine points, four rebounds and four assists, while Fitzpatrick was averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds per game before being injured last week.
After two straight losses to start the season, Medina has bounced back with wins over West Seneca East and Holley to even its record heading into the tournament.
Jerrell Nealy has been solid for the Mustangs, averaging 16 points and 10.5 rebounds per night, while Cayden Lilleby is averaging 7.5 points and four assists per night, Justin Pitts is at 8.2 points per game and Aiden Pitts has chipped in with seven points and nearly 10 rebounds per game to go with three blocks per game.
In the large-school bracket, aside from Holly Jr. Le Roy was lacking in varsity game experience heading into the season but has started to settle in nicely at 4-3 heading into the tournament. Following a tough start to the season, the Oatkan Knights have won three in a row, all routs of Cal-Mum, Perry and Albion.
Holly Jr. is averaging 24.6 points per game and over 10 rebounds per night, though Aaric Luce, Andrew Pocock, Jean Agosto and Connor Hageman have all come on of late. Meanwhile, point guard Maveric McKenzie has been outstanding running the floor, including a nine-assist night last week in the win over Albion.
Attica has alternated wins and losses through its first six games of the season and is another team fighting through injuries, specifically to Clayton Bezon and Simon Lamparelli.
Cole Harding has been outstanding in their absence as the junior guard is averaging well over 20 points per game. Meanwhile, junior guard Jack Janes has also been getting it done, averaging well into double digits for points through the first six games of the season.
The Blue Devils will get into the meat of their GR schedule following the holiday break but they will also meet Le Roy one more time, on Jan. 23 in Attica.
Batavia will be coming off of its lone loss of the season, a two-point setback to Pittsford-Sutherland in the middle of last week but the Blue Devils have played well early on.
Sawyer Siverling is averaging 13.7 points per game to go with five rebounds and a pair of assists, while Ja’Vin McFollins has been solid with 11 points and seven rebounds per night.
Carter McFollins has been great for Batavia as well on both ends of the floor, averaging six points, four rebounds and three assists per game.
The Blue Devils met Roy-Hart in the second round of the Lions Club Tournament last year and cruised to a 65-24 win after they had dropped a heartbreaker to Attica in the opening round.
With three straight wins, including a rout of Cleveland Hill its last time out, Roy-Hart will be sitting at 3-2 heading into the tournament.
Jamel Johnson Jr. has been outstanding for the Rams as he is averaging team-high’s of 21.5 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Remington Albee has also been solid with 14 points and four rebounds per night, with Jackson Webber chipping in with 9.3 points per game. Albee and Webber have combined to go 15-of-39 from 3-point range, while Johnson Jr. is averaging four steals per night as well.