BATAVIA — Excitement returned to the Genesee Community College gymnasium for the Pete Arras Memorial Tournament finals, presented by the Batavia Lions Club. After a dismal first round, finalists Notre Dame, Oakfield-Alabama, Batavia and Le Roy put on a good show for a packed crowd at the college on Thursday night.
In the small-school division final, Notre Dame took down rival O-A, 64-55, as the Irish took home their first Lions Club tourney title since 1996. In the large-school final, Batavia outlasted a relentless Le Roy team, 51-41, to claim their first title since 2019.
The small-school final was a thriller, with the Irish winning a back-and-forth affair despite trailing by eight points at halftime and as many as 11 late in the third quarter. Notre Dame refused to quit despite the sizable second-half deficit, displaying the heart of a champion while storming back to defeat the Hornets convincingly.
“This is the most proud I’ve been of our players so far this year,” said Notre Dame head coach Mikey Rapone. “They showed heart and guts and never gave up.”
The Irish seized the first lead of the game behind high-energy play provided on both ends of the floor, racking up a six-point advantage with under seven minutes to play in the first half. However, Oakfield-Alabama responded quickly, taking their first lead of the game at 20-19 with 3:20 remaining in the second quarter on an and-one opportunity for Noah Currier.
The Hornets would maintain the advantage and build it to double digits late in the third before Hayden Groff and Jay Antinore propelled a fierce Irish comeback down the stretch. With 5:05 remaining in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame regained the lead as a flagrant foul was called against O-A, sending Jaden Sherwood to the line to help give the Irish a 45-44 advantage. The rest of the game was all Notre Dame, as they ramped up the pressure and intensity defensively while knocking down some key shots on the other end to help distance themselves from the Hornets on the scoreboard and secure their first Batavia Lions Club tourney victory in 27 years.
“We found ourselves up in the beginning of the game and deflated at the half — but they came together as a team and began to trust one another as the second half went on,” said Rapone of his bunch. “I challenged them in the break between the third and fourth quarter, and they responded. I challenged them to pick up 94 feet and play defense. That got us back in the game, and we were able to hang on with free throws at the end.”
Notre Dame went 11-for-16 from the free throw line during the fourth, with Jordan Welker finishing a perfect 4-for-4 during the frame and 7-for-7 for the game, while Antinore went 3-for-3 from the line during the fourth. Antinore, the Tournament MVP, finished with a game-high 19 points, while Groff scored 15 points for ND, including seven in the fourth. Jimmy Fanara also helped spark Notre Dame’s fourth-quarter comeback, knocking down two of his four 3-pointers during the final frame, finishing with 13 points. Welker scored nine points, while Sherwood finished with seven for the Irish (6-3).
Oakfield-Alabama (5-2) was powered by Kyle Porter’s 18 points.
Le Roy gave Batavia all it could handle in the large-school final, entering halftime with just five points separating the two teams. However, the Blue Devils extended their lead to 13 by the end of the third quarter and held on to win despite missing some key free throws down the stretch.
“I’m very proud of our effort,” said Batavia head coach Buddy Brasky. “We really picked up our defensive intensity as the game went on.”
Carter McFollins-Cramer was honored as the Tournament MVP, recording a team-high 20 points with five rebounds and three assists in the title game. McFollins-Cramer also helped spark Batavia’s defensive effort with great intensity and physicality on the interior. Rashawd Christie powered the Blue Devils’ offensive effort in the early going, scoring eight of his 12 points during the first quarter. Cam McClinic did much of the dirty work for Batavia (4-1), playing well above his 5-foot-7 frame while securing eight rebounds and doling out five assists.
Merritt Holley Jr. was outstanding for Le Roy (5-4) in defeat, scoring a game-high 28 points while securing seven rebounds.
“Holly is very tough to stop,” said Brasky. “We really tried to make him work, and I think we might have worn him down as the game went on.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.