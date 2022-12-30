BATAVIA — Excitement returned to the Genesee Community College gymnasium for the Pete Arras Memorial Tournament finals, presented by the Batavia Lions Club. After a dismal first round, finalists Notre Dame, Oakfield-Alabama, Batavia and Le Roy put on a good show for a packed crowd at the college on Thursday night.

In the small-school division final, Notre Dame took down rival O-A, 64-55, as the Irish took home their first Lions Club tourney title since 1996. In the large-school final, Batavia outlasted a relentless Le Roy team, 51-41, to claim their first title since 2019.

