Le Roy, O-A advance in tournament openers

Attica's Jack Janes boxes out Le Roy's Jean Agosto as Noah Wheeler looks on. Le Roy advanced to the Pete Arras Memorial Tournament large-school championship game. Steve Ognibene/For The Daily News

BATAVIA — The 41st annual Pete Arras Memorial Boys Basketball Tournament, presented by the Batavia Lions Club, got off to a non-competitive start on Tuesday night, with three games being decided by 30-plus points and another resulting in an 18-point margin of victory.

Although the volunteers on hand at Genesee Community college provided excellent service and the athletes on the court never failed to produce a full effort, each game on Tuesday finished as a laugher. Oakfield-Alabama, Notre Dame and Batavia each won their opening-round matchups by over 30 points, and Le Roy finished as an 18-point winner.

