ROCHESTER — Play at the 105th PGA Championship continued Friday despite a bit of rain and overcast conditions appearing unexpectedly over Oak Hill Country Club.
Eric Cole woke up in the lead (5 under) with four holes to finish his opening round, but knocked his approach from 180 yards into the water at the par-4 sixth, made double, and shot 67. The official first-round lead was owned by Bryson DeChambeau, who recorded a low round of 66.
Cole returned to the course and did not make a birdie in his second round Friday, but made nine consecutive pars to finish, shooting 74. He is in good shape for the weekend at 1-over 141. At The Daily News’ press time, DeChambeau had taken a step back, as he was 3 over for the day and 1 under for the tournament through six holes of the second round.
When Adam Hadwin finished out his suspended opening round early Friday, shooting 70, it left Canada with four players (Hadwin, Adam Svensson, Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners) inside the top 20 after the completion of the round, the first time that ever has happened in any round at a major.
Justin Rose pitched in for birdie from the left of the 18th green to shoot 69, leaving 16 players below par after one round.
Sam Stevens, who got into the PGA when Paul Casey withdrew, opened with 71, while the first-round scoring average sat at 73.679. The most difficult hole was the par-4 sixth (11 doubles, two others). Rory McIlroy was the lone player in the field to reach the 615-yard fourth in two shots in the opening round. McIlroy was 2 over for the tournament through nine holes of his second round at The Daily News’ press time (5 p.m.). The leader at that time was Conners, who was 2 under for the day and 5 under for the tournament, one shot ahead of Scottie Scheffler, who was 4 under for the tournament.
This Fox rested and ready to hunt
New Zealand’s Ryan Fox likely had a lead-up into the PGA Championship that few others in the field can relate to. It started when he contracted pneumonia on the back end of the Masters in April. He tried to play in Hilton Head, S.C., the following week (RBC Heritage), but felt sluggish and withdrew after nine holes. From there, he returned home for the birth of his second daughter, Margot. Between being sick and welcoming a new family addition, he said he mostly spent his last month on the couch.
When he did try to practice, there was major flooding in Auckland for the third time this year, which left him in his car driving around for more than four hours one day seeking dry land. He said he probably wouldn’t have left home this week unless it was a major, and responded with an opening round of 68 at Oak Hill.
“If there had been another event, I might have spent another week at home with the family,” Fox said. “The golf game was pretty good a month ago. It can’t have disappeared that far, and as I said, I needed a break.
“I think I played – I had been away for 11 of 13 weeks at the start of the year. Yeah, almost pneumonia was a benefit in a way that I just got home and knew I could do nothing and just relax.”
Fox, who ran second a year ago in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai, is playing in his fifth PGA Championship.
These teachers can play
Club Professional Josh Speight, part of the Corebridge Financial PGA team this week, has enjoyed his week immensely. Asked for highlights, he quickly points to a bunker lesson he received earlier in the week from PGA Tour pro Chez Reavie and well-known instructor Mark Blackburn. He put it into use in the first bunker he found at Oak Hill, getting up-and-down to save par.
“I almost holed it,” said Speight, 35, playing in his second PGA Championship, the first since the PGA at Baltusrol seven years ago. He is director of instruction at The Club at Viniterra, which was built adjacent to a winery about 25 minutes outside of Richmond, in Virginia. “The (bunker) tip was informative and helpful. … I wouldn’t teach it to one of my students, for sure, but it works great.”
At Viniterra, Speight is able to set his own teaching schedule and says the job is “lower stress,” which allows him time to be with his family. (He is married with two young children.) He hopes that competing in a PGA will help to show potential students at home that the teacher has plenty of game. “Yeah, I’m hoping I get some more students out of it,” Speight said. I think it just kind of validates that I know what I’m talking about a little bit.”
Michael Block, head golf professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, is highly competitive, and cannot stand to shoot over par, no matter how difficult the test. So when he stood on Oak Hill’s 11th tee at 3-over late Thursday, having just made double at the 10th, he decided to do something about it. He did, too, climbing his way back to level par with three late birdies.
“I don’t like to lose, much less make doubles,” said Block, who is playing in his fifth PGA Championship, and looking to make the cut for the first time. “When I made that double without really hitting a bad shot, I told my caddie, I go, we’ve got a couple of birdie holes coming up. I was looking forward to it.”
There was another motivating factor for Block. He knew he was slated to do a walk-and-talk on the ESPN telecast at the par-4 14th hole, and he didn’t want his score to be “embarrassing.”
“I didn’t want to go into that being three or four over, honestly,” he said.
Block birdied the 12th, 13th and 16th holes to take care of that, finishing the day as low Club Professional. He made a 10-footer at 12, where he played aggressively with a driver off the tee, then saved his best for the par-5 13th. A poor 3-wood second shot left him with a semi-plugged lie in a bunker. He was near the lip, hit a full 9-iron from 128 yards to 10 feet, and ran that birdie in, too.
How good was it? Block said it was probably one of the best bunker shots of his life.
“It was a good day. Yeah, it was awesome,” he said. When he left the course, he was tied for 20th.
Block’s vision for the next three rounds is simple: Be standing there on the 18th green on Sunday alongside the tournament champion as the 105th PGA’s low Club Professional.
“I’ve got the game to do it,” Block said.
Block remains at even par through two rounds.
Elias Sports Bureau News and Notes
Here are news and notes from the early portion of the second round, courtesy of the Elias Sports Bureau:
-During the PGA Championship stroke play era (since 1958), 63 of the 65 eventual champions were ranked among the top-20 on the leaderboard at the end of Round 2. The exceptions are Collin Morikawa at TPC Harding Park in 2020 (T-25 after 36 holes) and Padraig Harrington at Oakland Hills in 2008 (T-26).
-Here are the 36-hole rankings for all the major champions crowned at Oak Hill CC:
--2013 PGA Championship, Jason Dufner, solo first after 36 holes
--2003 PGA Championship, Shaun Micheel, tied for first after 36 holes
--1989 U.S. Open, Curtis Strange, solo first after 36 holes
--1980 PGA Championship, Jack Nicklaus, tied for second after 36 holes
--1968 U.S. Open, Lee Trevino, solo second after 36 holes
--1956 U.S. Open, Cary Middlecoff, tied for third after 36 holes
-Every major champion crowned at Oak Hill CC was among the top 3 on the leaderboard at the end of Round 2.
-The par-5 13th hole is currently playing to a stroke average above 5.0 this week. During the current PGA TOUR season, only one par-5 hole played over par throughout the course of an entire tournament: Hole -1 at Spyglass Hill GC played to a stroke average of 5.12 at the 2023 ATT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
-Over the last 10 years, only one par-5 at a PGA Championship played over par for the entire championship. That was Hole -2 at Kiawah Island in 2021 (5.008 scoring average).
-Seven of the most difficult nine holes this week are on the outward nine. It has been 30 years since so many of the most difficult holes were on one side of the scorecard at a PGA Championship through 36 holes. In 1993 at Inverness Club, seven of the most difficult nine holes through round 2 were on the front nine.
-With Justin Rose near the top of the leaderboard we remind you that no player representing England has won the PGA Championship except for Jim Barnes, who won the first two championships, in 1916 and 1919.
-The last winner born outside the U.S. was Jason Day (2015 at Whistling Straits). The last champion from a European country was Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy (2014 at Valhalla GC).
-The par-4 6th hole is currently playing to a stroke average of 4.808 in Round 2. Over the last 30 years, no hole at a PGA Championship has played as high as .8 strokes over par over for an entire round. The last hole at any major to play .8 or more strokes over par for an entire round was the par-4 14th at Shinnecock Hills, in the first round of the 2018 U.S. Open (4.814 stroke average).
-Over the last 10 PGA Championships, the average number of players under par through the second round is 36. Most likely there will be fewer than 10 this year. The last time fewer than 10 players were under par through the halfway point of a PGA Championship was in 2008 at Oakland Hills, when only J.B. Holmes was under par after Round 2.
-Michael Block could find himself among the top-10 on the leaderboard at the conclusion of Round 2. Over the last 40 years (1983 to present) only two club professionals were among the top 10 on the leaderboard after 36 holes of a PGA Championship: Jay Overton, 1988 at Oak Tree, solo second place after 36 holes, finished the championship T-17; Buddy Whitten, 1983 at Riviera, tied for fourth place after 36 holes, finished the championship T-27.