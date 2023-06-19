BATAVIA — Due to hazardous conditions which caused the postponement of several games early last week, the Batavia Muckdogs resumed action this past Thursday and fared well during a daunting stretch which featured six games in four days.
Batavia now sits at 7-5 and in fourth place of the PGCBL’s West Division.
Batavia has been inconsistent with the bats this season,but one bright spot has been the efforts of Lucas Lopez, who is batting a team-high .292 with five walks, four runs scored and an RBI. Four Batavia batters lead the team with five RBI apiece, with Anthony Calabro adding a .265 batting average and six runs scored.
Julian Pichardo has been a stud for the ‘Dogs on the mound, recording a 0.95 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 19 innings pitched. Alexander High School alumnus Tyrone Woods Jr. has also been a bright spot on the mound, recording a 0.75 ERA through 12 innings pitched. Pichardo is 2-0 on the season, while Woods Jr. sits at 1-0 through two starts.
Batavia is in action every day this week, including a home game against the Newark Pilots on Monday, followed by a road trip to Elmira on Tuesday for a matchup with the Pioneers. Both games are scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.