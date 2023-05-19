PACK THE DOGHOUSE: The Batavia Muckdogs 2023 home opener is coming up on Saturday, June 3 at Dwyer Stadium. The ‘Dogs will take on the Elmira Pioneers at 6:35 p.m. with a fireworks display planned for after the game. Tickets are available at the Dwyer Stadium ticket office. Mark Gutman/Daily News File Photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1