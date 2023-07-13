The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League recently announced its 2023 Midseason All-Star awards in recognition of those who performed exceedingly well during the first half of the summer season.

A total of 56 players — 28 from the East Division and 28 from the West Division — have been named 2023 PGCBL Midseason All-Stars. All 16 organizations are represented by at least one player. Honorees were chosen by the league’s administration based on statistics from Opening Day through Wednesday, July 5.

The Batavia Muckdogs came through with four All-Star selections — starting pitcher Julian Pichardo, relief pitcher Trey Bacon, infielder Giuseppe Arcuri and catcher Adam Agresti.

Pichardo, of the University of Fort Lauderdale, has led the Muckdogs staff, going 3-0 with an ERA of 1.73. Pichardo has one complete game, while he is tied for the league lead with 42 strikeouts, in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

In eight innings out of the bullpen, Bacon — of Santa Fe College — has yet to allow an earned run, while he is 1-1, is tied for the league lead with five saves and has nine strikeouts.

Out of Saint Leo University, Arcuri is hitting .341 with 28 hits, 13 runs scored, 14 runs batted in, five extra-base hits and a pair of stolen bases.

St. John’s University’s Agresti is hitting a cool .392 with 29 hits, nine runs scored, 18 runs batted in, nine doubles and three stolen bases.

The East Division All-Star team consists of two catchers, eight infielders, six outfielders, two designated hitter/utility players, and ten pitchers. The West is the same, however it contains one more DH/utility player and one less infielder.

The East-leading Amsterdam Mohawks lead the league with ten selections, followed by the Niagara Power with seven, the Elmira Pioneers with six, and then the Auburn Doubledays and Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs with five.

2023 PGCBL East Division Midseason All-Stars

Catcher – Mitch Balint (Carson-Newman), Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs

Catcher – Caden Marsters (Erskine), Oneonta Outlaws

Infield – Cam Gurney (Utah), Amsterdam Mohawks

Infield – Gage Miller (Bishop State CC/Alabama), Amsterdam Mohawks

Infield – Luke Longo (NJIT), Amsterdam Mohawks

Infield – Mason Swinney (Alabama), Amsterdam Mohawks

Infield – Ben Partridge (Rockland CC), Utica Blue Sox

Infield – Norris McClure (Spring Hill), Utica Blue Sox

Infield – Will Shannon (Hillsdale), Utica Blue Sox

Infield – Justin Hackett (Bryant), Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs

Outfield – Zach Eldred (Brockport), Amsterdam Mohawks

Outfield – Dakota Duffalo (Utah), Amsterdam Mohawks

Outfield – Odilio Cespedes (Bryant & Stratton), Glens Falls Dragons

Outfield – Jaden Ross (South Florida), Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs

Outfield – Andrew Amato (Delaware), Saugerties Stallions

Outfield – Vince Venditti (Saint Rose), Albany Dutchmen

DH/Utility – Jax Miller (Walsh), Watertown Rapids

DH/Utility – Zach Rogacki (Alvernia), Boonville Lumberjacks

Pitcher – Tyler Sausville (New Haven/Xavier), Amsterdam Mohawks

Pitcher – David James (USC Upstate), Albany Dutchmen

Pitcher – Jack Seppings (Brown), Amsterdam Mohawks

Pitcher – Aidan Colagrande (Fairfield), Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs

Pitcher – Evan Siary (Mississippi State), Amsterdam Mohawks

Pitcher – Colin Ruddy (George Washington), Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs

Pitcher – Teck Nash (Hobart), Watertown Rapids

Pitcher – Dylan Reid (Brown), Amsterdam Mohawks

Pitcher – Kyle Mahady (Saint Peter’s), Oneonta Outlaws

Pitcher – Daly Skees (Hillsdale), Utica Blue Sox

2023 PGCBL West Division Midseason All-Stars

Catcher – Bobby Stang (Georgia Southern), Auburn Doubledays

Catcher – Adam Agresti (St. John’s), Batavia Muckdogs

Infield – Grady Mee (Western Michigan), Jamestown Tarp Skunks

Infield – Vincent Mauro (Niagara U), Niagara Power

Infield – Guiseppe Arcuri (Saint Leo), Batavia Muckdogs

Infield – Hazel Martinez (Union – Tenn.), Auburn Doubledays

Infield – Zach Evans (Lenoir-Rhyne), Niagara Power

Infield – Aidan Blake (UMass Boston), Elmira Pioneers

Infield – Andrew Stillinger (NCCC), Niagara Power

Outfield – Christian Melillo (Southwestern) Auburn Doubledays

Outfield – Jackson Strong (Canisius), Niagara Power

Outfield – Matt Granato (St. Thomas), Elmira Pioneers

Outfield – Tommy Roldan (Virginia), Auburn Doubledays

Outfield – Michael Mugan (Southeast Missouri State), Newark Pilots

Outfield – Brayden Johnson (Western Kentucky), Jamestown Tarp Skunks

DH/Utility – Billy Morris (D’Youville), Niagara Power

DH/Utility – Jack Arcamone (Richmond), Newark Pilots

DH/Utility – John Schroeder (Florida Atlantic), Elmira Pioneers

Pitcher – Jake Danyluk (Oswego), Auburn Doubledays

Pitcher – Andrew Damiani (NCCC) Niagara Power

Pitcher – Julian Pichardo (Fort Lauderdale), Batavia Muckdogs

Pitcher – Devin Murray (Hillsdale), Elmira Pioneers

Pitcher – Kolby Mordecki (Plattsburgh), Geneva Red Wings

Pitcher – Tommy Peltier (Canisius), Niagara Power

Pitcher – Gardner Meeks (Roanoake), Elmira Pioneers

Pitcher – Trey Bacon (Santa Fe), Batavia Muckdogs

Pitcher – Ryan Bilka (Wagner), Jamestown Tarp Skunks

Pitcher – Bradyn Coletta (Lenoir-Rhyne), Elmira Pioneers

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1